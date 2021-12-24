Midlothian library set to close on Dec. 30, new facility expected for summer 2023

Located in the Village of Midlothian adjacent to the Millworks at the Green Complex, the library’s last renovation occurred in 1995, 15 years after it opened to the public.

Construction is slated to begin in early 2022, wrapping up the following spring before opening to the public in the summer.

Until the library reopens, Chesterfield residents can use the county’s nine other branches that are all within 10 miles of the Midlothian Library.

While closed, many books will be in storage, but unspecified, high demand collections will be sent to other library collections, Harshbarger said. Midlothian’s local author collection will be housed at the Chester library during the remodel.

Midlothian’s book collection is expected to include an expanded children’s collection and books that “meet the needs of the Midlothian community,” according to the library system.

The Midlothian library will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. Any items on hold after the branch closes will transfer to the North Courthouse Road Library for pick up.