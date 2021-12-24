Midlothian library set to close on Dec. 30, new facility expected for summer 2023

Chesterfield County’s Midlothian library is closing to the public Dec. 30 until approximately the summer of 2023.
The 15,000 square foot library, one of 10 facilities in the Chesterfield County library system, is set to be torn down in coming months. In its place, a 25,000-square-foot library — including an outdoor reading garden, a drive-thru book drop, a media center, and a large community meeting room — is slated to be built and completed by summer 2023, according to the library's website.
Midlothian library staff members will be assigned to temporary locations until construction is complete, said Jessica Harshbarger, Midlothian's library branch manager. Increased foot traffic is anticipated at the remaining locations while Midlothian is closed.
The new library is expected to have improved seating, including comfortable chairs for reading, lounging and working; and interactive learning features for children. The interactive features are slated to include an early literacy wall to help with learning how to read and a large dramatic play station.
State-of-the-art technology is set to be featured in collaborative study and meeting spaces and the community room.
Solar panels, natural daylight, and native plants are features of the library’s redesign.
Located in the Village of Midlothian adjacent to the Millworks at the Green Complex, the library’s last renovation occurred in 1995, 15 years after it opened to the public.
Construction is slated to begin in early 2022, wrapping up the following spring before opening to the public in the summer.
Until the library reopens, Chesterfield residents can use the county’s nine other branches that are all within 10 miles of the Midlothian Library.
While closed, many books will be in storage, but unspecified, high demand collections will be sent to other library collections, Harshbarger said. Midlothian’s local author collection will be housed at the Chester library during the remodel.
Midlothian’s book collection is expected to include an expanded children’s collection and books that “meet the needs of the Midlothian community,” according to the library system.
The Midlothian library will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. Any items on hold after the branch closes will transfer to the North Courthouse Road Library for pick up.