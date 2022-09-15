 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Midlothian man dies in crash early Thursday

  • 0

A Midlothian man died in a crash on Route 288 early Thursday, Virginia State Police said. 

Christopher L. Allen, 51, was driving northbound just north of Route 10. His 2007 Nissan Altima ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said police, who responded at about 1:41 a.m.

The crash is under investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What regions of the U.S. could have the most vibrant foliage this fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News