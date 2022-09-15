 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlothian man dies in crash on Route 288

A Midlothian man died in a crash on Route 288 early Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

Christopher L. Allen, 51, was driving northbound just north of Route 10. His 2007 Nissan Altima ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said police, who responded at about 1:41 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

