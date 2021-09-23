Midlothian man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in tense standoff that ended with suspect being shot

But he wouldn’t come out. “He’s standing at the end of a dark hallway,” Nesbitt said.

One of the officers shined his flashlight, and Terry was spotted standing inside the doorway of a bedroom. “He’s never 100% visible,” Nesbitt said.

When the officer asked Terry if he had any weapons, he replied, “Oh yeah.” The officer then instructed Terry to show his hands, but he never showed both of his hands at the same time, the prosecutor said.

The officers again encouraged Terry to come out, but Terry replied that he’ll be shot if he does. The officers told him that wouldn’t be an issue unless he comes out with a weapon, Nesbitt said.

At that point, Terry stuck his hand out while armed with a knife, and he started rotating his wrist so the officers could see the blade. The officers then drew their sidearms.

After being ordered to drop the knife, Terry pulled the knife back into the room and displayed his middle finger to the officers. Moments later, Terry swung the rifle in an arch before aiming it at the officers.