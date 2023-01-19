Midlothian man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery New Year’s raffle

Midlothian's William Tucker was hunting in the woods when he decided to check on his phone for the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. That’s when he discovered he’d won $100,000.

He called his wife, told her to grab the ticket he’d bought and read him the numbers.

The ticket he purchased at New Market, located at 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian, was one of seven $100,000 winners.

Tucker, who works in property management, told Virginia Lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to buy a vehicle, pay bills and enjoy the rest.

Firefighter couple, Michael and Mechelle Anderson from Henrico, won $1 million in the drawing.

A Chesterfield family also won $1 million in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Jennifer Wanamaker purchased tickets to put in her family's Christmas stockings with her daughter Caitlin’s ticket ended up winning the $1 million top prize. Three other tickets won the $1 million top prize in the raffle. Those tickets were bought in Burke, Danville and Woodbridge.

In addition to Tucker's ticket, there were six other $100,000 winning tickets, which were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.