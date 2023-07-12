The body of a missing man who was last seen by family in June has been found.

On July 7, Chesterfield County police responded to a report that the body of an adult male, later identified as Jason E. Tresham, 48, had been found at the 2000 block of Ruffin Mill Road. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

Tresham was last seen the morning of June 27 at a hotel he was staying at on the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road. His family reported him missing two days later.

Police say there are currently no signs of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

