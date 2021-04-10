Modern-day slavery hides in plain sight

From this experience, we know that liberation from slavery is not simply some moment in time in which someone is set free by a master. Liberation is a process that can take generations to obtain, if ever.

Formerly enslaved people will need a litany of social services – such as medical care, dental care, counseling and legal services – while slowly, unevenly, painstakingly finding their way back to their homes, families and communities. Sometimes a family may not want their son or daughter back after enslavement. Other times, a formerly enslaved person might feel too much shame to return home.

The process of liberation and reintegration can take months, years or longer.

Are there notable differences in slavery now compared with past eras?

Perhaps the biggest difference between the slavery of the past and the slavery of the present is that historically, slavery was a legal form of business. Another difference is that historically, a slave was perceived as a lifelong investment, a durable good – like an ox or a tractor.