Molly Ringwald to headline Richmond event for Hashmi

Actress, author and activist Molly Ringwald will visit Richmond on Saturday to headline an event in support of state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi’s (D-Chesterfield) reelection campaign.

The event will be held Studio Two Three, 3300 W. Clay St., 3-5 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/rvaringwald.

Ringwald is known for her performances in such films as “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink” and is on CW’s “Riverdale” television series. She has long been an activist in support of LGBTQ+ issues, women’s equality and reproductive rights.

