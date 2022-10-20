 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monkeypox cases are almost gone in Virginia

A medical laboratory technician picks up from a fridge a reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples at a lab in Madrid.

 Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS

The World Health Organization has labeled the growing monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. Monkeypox is caused by a virus belonging to the same family as smallpox. It can be spread from person-to-person contact through rashes, scabs and bodily fluids, as well as through touching infected items like clothing.

Monkeypox cases have declined significantly in Virginia since August, a sign that the outbreak might be under control in the state.

There were four new cases in Virginia last week, down from a peak of 61 in early August. Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said she isn’t ready to declare the virus defeated, but she feels good about the progress made combating it.

“We’re not saying it’s over or we’re done or we’re declaring success,” Perry said. “But we do feel like we’re on a good trajectory at this point.”

Altogether, there have been more than 500 monkeypox cases in Virginia since the outbreak arrived in June, resulting in 22 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Almost all the cases in the state have occurred in men, and they’ve occurred disproportionately in Black men — 42% of the cases in Virginia.

Interest in the Jynneos vaccine has declined, Perry said. In August, there weren’t enough shots for everyone who wanted one. Now, supply exceeds demand.

Perry said the district will continue offering shots in an effort to reach people still interested. Health authorities have delivered more than 11,000 first shots and almost 7,000 second shots of the two-dose series.

In the Richmond and Henrico districts, more than 2,300 people have been vaccinated.

