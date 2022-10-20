Monkeypox cases in Virginia are almost gone

The World Health Organization has labeled the growing monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. Monkeypox is caused by a virus belonging to the same family as smallpox. It can be spread from person-to-person contact through rashes, scabs and bodily fluids, as well as through touching infected items like clothing.
Cases of
monkeypox have declined significantly in Virginia since August, a sign that the outbreak might be under control in the state.
There were four new cases in Virginia last week, down from a peak of 61 in early August. Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said she isn't ready to declare the virus defeated, but she feels good about the progress made combating it.
"We're not saying it's over or we're done or we're declaring success," Perry said. "But we do feel like we're on a good trajectory at this point."
Altogether, there have been more than 500 monkeypox cases in Virginia since the outbreak arrived in June, resulting in 22 hospitalizations and no deaths.
Almost all the cases in the state have occurred in men, and they've occurred disproportionately in Black men - 42% of the cases in Virginia.
Interest in the Jynneos vaccine has declined, Perry said. In August, there
weren't enough shots for everyone who wanted one. Now, supply exceeds demand.
Perry said the district will continue offering shots in an effort to reach people still interested. Health authorities have delivered more than 11,000 first shots and almost 7,000 second shots of the two-dose series.
In the Richmond and Henrico districts, more than 2,300 people have been vaccinated.
Top five weekend events: Pusha T, 'Dear Evan Hansen' & RVA Bacon Fest
RVA BACON FEST
Sunday
Everything tastes better with bacon — even more bacon. So say the swine lovers who gather at the 17th Street Market for the annual RVA Bacon Fest. Go the traditional route of bacon strips, pair your pork with an appropriate ale, or go hog wild with bacon-covered cupcakes. Yes, this gluttonous affair is what happens when you read “Charlotte’s Web” backward. Live music by Shades of Gray Band. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go.
Facebook.com/17thStreetMarket/
photos by RVA Bacon Fest
BRIAN POSEHN
Thursday-Saturday
You know him even if you think you don’t. Brian Posehn has reached “that guy” status, popping up in sitcom roles and random cameos — from “Mr. Show” to “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory” — as well as stages across around the world. A self-styled nerd and metalhead, Posehn swings by Sandman Comedy Club to take pot shots at pop culture. Times vary. 401 E. Grace St. $27. (804) 562-5482 or
SandmanComedyClub.com
Courtesy of the artist
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Through Sunday
The Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” kicks off the official start of the new Broadway in Richmond season. The blockbuster musical follows the titular character, a high school senior with social anxiety, who inserts himself into a tragedy by mistake. Times vary. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $43.50-$150. (800) 514-3849 or
AltriaTheater.com.
Evan Zimmerman
PUSHA T
Saturday
Terrence LeVarr Thornton, aka Pusha T, continues to build on his post-Clipse solo career as he heads to RVA to promote his newest album — and final with Def Jam — “It’s Almost Dry.” The rapper’s fourth studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, includes cameos from a who’s who of hop-hop, including Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. With Armani White, Noah O, and Kidz at Play. 6:30 p.m. Brown’s Island (Fifth Street entrance). $36.50-$46.50 (804) 353-1888 or
TheBroadberry.com
Courtesy of the artist
RICHMOND TATTOO ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
Just ask Joe Business Traveler: Convention is a term that can suck the fun out of anything. Well, anything except maybe tattoos. The Richmond Tattoo Art & Music Festival brings dozens of the world’s top artists to what’s become one of the nation’s most-inked-up cities. Exhibitors, competitions, and entertainment from burlesque performers to rockabilly bands will fill the halls of the Midlothian DoubleTree. Times vary. 1021 Koger Center Blvd. $25-$45 (three-day pass).
RichmondTattooConvention.com
Kenn Penn/Tattoo Yearbook