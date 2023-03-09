Stop. Go to your email. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.

Soon, some of Richmond’s signature landmarks will be highlighted in a timeless family classic – Richmond Monopoly.

But in order to do so, Hasbro licensee Top Trumps USA, who is tasked with creating the board, will need to hear from Richmonders just what those signature sites are.

The company is asking residents to land on chance, draw a card and submit their ideas at richmond@toptrumps.com as to what they’d like to see featured on the Richmond Monopoly game.

Instead of Park Place, players could land on Maymont. Baltic Avenue could be traded out for Hollywood Cemetery. Instead of playing as the car game piece, folks could use the infamous Broad Street tank.

From the places down to the game pieces, Richmonders will have a say as to what they’d like to see in the game.

According to the company’s sales executive John Marano, the goal is to build a game that is unique to Richmonders all while remaining the same, classic household staple.

“I am looking for the community to give me ideas. This is a board game built by Richmond, for Richmond,” Marano said. I want them to be proud and I want them to be involved because at the end of the day, that’s what makes it successful for us.”

The announcement came Thursday morning at the Maggie Walker Plaza as the city welcomed Rich Uncle Pennybags – better known as Mr. Monopoly.

For J.C. Poma, the vice president of community relations for Richmond Region Tourism, it is an honor for the city to be one of only a few across the country chosen as to be an official game board.

In order to be considered, the company looks at cities that have strong cultural, historical and regional ties. Richmond soon will join cities like Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Sacramento that have game boards.

“This is the type of announcement that we love and make the Richmond region a great place to live, a great place to work, a great place to play in and most importantly a great place to stay,” Poma said. “We’re so excited to see what you come up with for this great board game.”

Twenty-eight spaces are up for grabs.

The original Monopoly was introduced in 1935 using Atlantic City, New Jersey, as the template. The first community one — for San Diego, California — was released in 1994, and Top Trumps has been producing dozens of themed ones since, from Philadelphia to Seattle, "Star Wars" to "Harry Potter."

Recently, cities like Boise, Idaho; Portland, Maine; and Huntington Beach, California, have been showcased.

For the Richmond one, March 20 is the deadline for ideas. The team will continue to check and compile a list of submissions. Once the 22 game place locations are determined, the team will get started on creating the board.

The final product is expected to hit the shelves as early as this fall in select stores.

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023