Montpelier woman killed in chain-reaction crash involving seven vehicles on I-95

A Montpelier woman was killed in what state police described as a series chain-reaction crashes involving seven vehicles early Sunday on Interstate 95 in Henrico County. The wreck blocked the interstate for seven hours.

Killed was Clair Elizabeth Wenzel, 28, who police said died instantly.

The series of crashes began about 2:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 84-mile marker, which is near Parham Road.

The first crash occurred when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road northbound and hit the guardrail, spinning back into the travel lane.

Following that, a secondary, fender bender-style crash occurred when a 2019 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Kia Forte slowed to avoid the Jeep and rear-end one another. The driver of the Jeep, Kia, and Toyota then exited their vehicles and stood in the roadway, police said.

At that point a third crash occurred when a 2010 Ford Focus hit the Jeep and the Kia Forte in an attempt to avoid the collision, police said..

A fourth crash then occurred when a 2009 Honda Accord trying to avoid the scene struck the Focus in a T-bone style crash, sending a Hyundai Elantra into the rear of the Jeep. Wenzel, who was driving the Elantra, was struck and killed, police said.

A final crash occurred when a Mazda CX5 came through the scene and could not avoid colliding with the Honda Accord.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the series of crashes, and seven people were transported to the hospital with varying degrees of injury, police said.