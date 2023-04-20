Thousands of people, both participants and spectators, are expected to hit the streets of Richmond Saturday for the annual Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K.

Race events begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, but road closures and no-parking zones begin to take effect as early as 10:00 a.m. Friday.

During the event, Monument Avenue will be closed between Stuart Circle and Staples Mill Road, including the intersection of Monument and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Portions of other major streets will be closed, including West Broad Street, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street and Lombardy Street. Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

The list of street closures with dates and times is below; a list that includes the no-parking zones and downloadable map images can also be found on the Richmond Police Department blog.

Streets closing Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. and reopening Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.

West Franklin Street between North Laurel & Belvidere Street

North Laurel Street between Cathedral Place & West Grace Street

Shafer Street between West Franklin & Grace Street

West Franklin Street between North Harrison & Belvidere Street

Pine Street between West Franklin & Grace Street

Streets closing Friday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. and reopening Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Grove Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street

Park Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street

Streets closing Friday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. and reopening Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.

North Cherry Street between West Main Street & Floyd Avenue

North Linden Street between Park & Floyd Avenue

North Cathedral Place between Cathedral Place & South Cathedral Place

Cathedral Place between North Laurel Street & North Cathedral Place

South Cathedral Place between North Cathedral Place & North Laurel Street

Floyd Avenue between North Cathedral Place & North Harrison Street

North Laurel Street between West Main Street & South Cathedral

Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 a.m. (reopening Saturday at 12:00 p.m. unless otherwise specified)

West Franklin Street between North Lombardy & Harrison Street - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Shafer Street between West Broad & Grace Street

North Pine Street between West Grace & Broad Street

Bowe Street between West Broad & Marshall Street

North Hancock Street between West Broad & Marshall Street

Goshen Street between West Broad & Marshall Street

Gilmer Street between West Broad & Marshall Street

Munford Street between West Broad & Marshall Street

Ryland Street between West Broad & West Grace Street

North Laurel Street between West Grace & Broad Street

Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 a.m.

West Broad Street between Belvidere & North Allen Street - reopening Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

North Harrison Street between West Marshall Street & Park Avenue - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 5:00 a.m. and reopening Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Kent Road between Wythe Avenue & Monument Avenue

Chantilly Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue

Blacker Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue

Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 6:00 a.m. and reopening Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Park Avenue between North Lombardy & Linden Street

North Lombardy Street between Hanover & Park Avenue

Hanover Avenue between North Lombardy Street & Park Avenue

Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 a.m.

West Grace Street between Belvidere & North Allen Avenue - reopening Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

North Lombardy Street between West Broad Street & Park Avenue - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Monument Avenue between Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

