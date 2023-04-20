Thousands of people, both participants and spectators, are expected to hit the streets of Richmond Saturday for the annual Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K.
Race events begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, but road closures and no-parking zones begin to take effect as early as 10:00 a.m. Friday.
During the event, Monument Avenue will be closed between Stuart Circle and Staples Mill Road, including the intersection of Monument and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Portions of other major streets will be closed, including West Broad Street, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street and Lombardy Street. Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event.
Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.
Motorists should expect delays in the area.
The list of street closures with dates and times is below; a list that includes the no-parking zones and downloadable map images can also be found on the Richmond Police Department blog.
People are also reading…
Streets closing Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. and reopening Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.
West Franklin Street between North Laurel & Belvidere Street
North Laurel Street between Cathedral Place & West Grace Street
Shafer Street between West Franklin & Grace Street
West Franklin Street between North Harrison & Belvidere Street
Pine Street between West Franklin & Grace Street
Streets closing Friday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. and reopening Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Grove Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street
Park Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street
Streets closing Friday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. and reopening Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.
North Cherry Street between West Main Street & Floyd Avenue
North Linden Street between Park & Floyd Avenue
North Cathedral Place between Cathedral Place & South Cathedral Place
Cathedral Place between North Laurel Street & North Cathedral Place
South Cathedral Place between North Cathedral Place & North Laurel Street
Floyd Avenue between North Cathedral Place & North Harrison Street
North Laurel Street between West Main Street & South Cathedral
Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 a.m. (reopening Saturday at 12:00 p.m. unless otherwise specified)
West Franklin Street between North Lombardy & Harrison Street - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Shafer Street between West Broad & Grace Street
North Pine Street between West Grace & Broad Street
Bowe Street between West Broad & Marshall Street
North Hancock Street between West Broad & Marshall Street
Goshen Street between West Broad & Marshall Street
Gilmer Street between West Broad & Marshall Street
Munford Street between West Broad & Marshall Street
Ryland Street between West Broad & West Grace Street
North Laurel Street between West Grace & Broad Street
Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 a.m.
West Broad Street between Belvidere & North Allen Street - reopening Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
North Harrison Street between West Marshall Street & Park Avenue - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 5:00 a.m. and reopening Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Kent Road between Wythe Avenue & Monument Avenue
Chantilly Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue
Blacker Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue
Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 6:00 a.m. and reopening Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Park Avenue between North Lombardy & Linden Street
North Lombardy Street between Hanover & Park Avenue
Hanover Avenue between North Lombardy Street & Park Avenue
Streets closing Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 a.m.
West Grace Street between Belvidere & North Allen Avenue - reopening Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
North Lombardy Street between West Broad Street & Park Avenue - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Monument Avenue between Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road - reopening Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Sean McGoey (804) 649-6012
@SeanMcGoey on Twitter