The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k brought new and experienced racers to Richmond on Saturday to take part in the long-established spring tradition.

“People always talk about how this is their favorite race and how they love the Monument Avenue 10k,” said Kaylee Lamper of Richmond. “But I don’t think anyone could have prepared us for how supportive everyone was and how fun it was running the race.”

More than 20,000 people registered for the event, with first-timers making up half the crowd, according to the race organizer, Sports Backers. Lamper and friends Heidi Colwell and Hannah-Rae Walsh were among those running their first 10k road race.

“The atmosphere was fun, but it was mentally tough to keep chugging through,” Colwell said.

Temperatures were in the lower 60s with light winds at the start of the race, eventually rising into the upper 60s as the first runners finished near the intersection of Franklin and Laurel streets.

Though the area was under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday afternoon, the rain mostly held off until around 1 p.m., when the postrace festival was winding down.

“It was great,” Christopher Bartee said about the running conditions. “The weather was perfect.”

Bartee, who works in the radiation oncology department at VCU Health, and partner Karen Ames took part in the 10k as part of Team Massey, a campaign that raises funds and awareness for the Massey Cancer Center.

“This is the one time where everybody gets together no matter who you are and you run, whether it’s for a donation for cancer or just for fun,” Bartee said. “It brings people together, which is great.”

The dress up & run contest was again a big hit, with many decked out in costumes as they ran and walked the course. Brianne Jackson of Ashland went as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, sporting green body paint and purple hair.

“It’s super great because I love doing the Marvel characters when I run races,” said Jackson, who cosplays at science fiction conventions and other events. “Kids recognize me and get all excited because they’ve seen these characters on TV, so that’s kind of cool.”

Before the 10k, the festivities kicked off with the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini, a mile-long run for kids ages 4-12. Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy was on hand to take photos with the children after the race.

Among the more than 1,000 kids who participated were members of the Munford Run Club, students from Munford Elementary. The club met each Friday at 7 a.m. for six weeks leading up to the race.

“I like the end because it kind of drives you on,” Bays Jones, 10, said about his favorite part of the race. “It’s like ‘there’s the end; I want to go beat all the people in front of me.’”

The Munford Run Club takes part in activities designed to teach kids about pacing and other running concepts. Beyond running, it also teaches them about perseverance and character building.

“We’re just a real laid-back group,” said Jill Jones, Bays’ mother and a kindergarten teacher at Munford.

Families, 10k racers and other spectators cheered on the young runners as they made their way down the home stretch.

“The first thing I feel is excitement,” 9-year-old James Betts said about crossing the finish line. “Then I get really tired after that.”

The postrace party took place at Monroe Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s event saw the reception arranged on the streets, with the finish line pushed a block away to Shafer Street.

“It felt a little disconnected,” race director Meghan Keogh said about the 2022 setup. “Now that we’ve got the finish line next to the festival, it just creates this amazing atmosphere.”

On Tuesday, an early-bird registration special will open up for next year’s race, which will be the 25th anniversary of the event. Keogh hopes Ukrop’s will continue its upward trend like it has this year.

“This year has been amazing,” Keogh said. “It’s a great running event, but it’s bigger than running. It truly brings the whole community together.”