Monument Avenue has reopened, but work rebuilding the Lee statue's base will continue Saturday

Road closures were lifted for Monument and North Allen avenues in Richmond’s Fan District on Friday evening, three days after portions were blocked for the dismantling of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Workers removed the bicycle fences Friday afternoon, and the roads resumed normal operation a few hours later.

But the work to reconstruct the 40-foot-tall granite plinth will continue Saturday morning, a Capitol Police spokesperson said. A masonry crew spent 12 hours Thursday removing 19 large blocks from the base in hopes of finding a time capsule reportedly placed under the cornerstone in 1887.

The time capsule was never found, and workers returned to the site Friday to clean up the mess. Virginia State Police gave one last effort, sending a remote-controlled car equipped with a camera into the underground ditch that surrounds the pedestal’s foundation. That, too, failed to make a discovery.

There are no plans to continue looking for the capsule, a state official said.

Workers will place a new time capsule in the northeast cornerstone Saturday near where they expected to find the old one.

An 8-foot fence has blocked off the perimeter of the circle since January, and it will remain for the foreseeable future, the police spokesperson said.