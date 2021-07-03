Moon Market hosts space for education on Va.'s marijuana legislation

Moon Market is a monthly, curated pop-up market for small businesses in Richmond. Saturday’s market theme was “pot party,” and guest speakers were invited to discuss the state’s new marijuana legislation, decriminalization, a grow- your-own-workshop and more.
The market ran from 12-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Cobra Cabana at 901 W. Marshall St. Moon Market founder Lauren Vincelli said the event was an important way to spread knowledge about marijuana while also supporting small businesses.
“I’m excited to present this information because weed is only kind of legal, and we still have a lot of work to do, especially for people still incarcerated, and especially for the accessibility for small businesses,” Vincelli said. “It is a time to celebrate, but there is a lot of work still to be done, in terms of accessibility and in terms of clemency.”
The first speaker of the day was Jenn Michelle Pedini, who is the development director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, as well as the executive director of the Virginia state chapter of NORML.
“It really is another historic day for cannabis freedom, not just in America but in particular here in the South,” Pedini said. “Virginia is the first state in the south to legalize marijuana for adult use, and here at NORML we’re really hoping this opens the flood gates to the rest of the south.”
As of July 1, it is legal for adults 21 years or older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis in public, and adults 21 years or older can grow up to four plants per household at their primary residence. It is also legal for adults to share up to an ounce in private with no compensation.
Pedini held a Q&A session and helped explained questions ranging from how people can remain involved in advocacy efforts to different aspects of Virginia’s new laws.
“Virginia NORML is really excited to be here at Richmond Moon Market to give a Know Your Rights marijuana legalization talk,” they said before their session. “This is a really big change for Virginians and it’s super important that they know how to navigate these new laws.”
Following Pedini’s Q&A was guest speaker Sheba Williams — the executive director of Nolef Turns, which is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce recidivism by assisting those who are navigating the court and legal system post-conviction.
“My work in this fight is about people. People who have been impacted by the war on drugs, the people who have suffered the most from reinvestment,” she said. “We’re talking about legalization, but we’re talking about the very real after effects of the criminal legal system and how it impacts real people in our communities.”
Williams spoke about expungement — removing a criminal conviction from a person’s record — and the criminalization of marijuana.
“Please be mindful that there are people who have been harmed by the war on drugs for centuries ... this fight is just beginning,” she said. “You can smoke in private but you still have to be mindful of all of the traps that can get you a conviction.”
Gregory Alexander, the general manager of the Petersburg Happy Trees Agricultural Supply location, said the state’s new marijuana laws are important because of the long history of cannabis.
“It just got demonized,” he said. “It’s a plant that could change the world.”
Emilie Nicholson, another vendor at the market, owns Fun Guy Creations and works with clay and moldable materials to create pipe ornaments and other items. Emilie’s mother recently used an herb grinder for a different purpose.
“So she bought one from me because she wanted to support me and last night she texted me that she was grinding up some herbs to put in her pasta,” they said, “and that it turned out really well and she was really happy with her herbal grinder. “
Razan Khalil, 20, of Richmond, said she came to the market to shop and look around. She said she supported the state’s new marijuana legislation, but noted the importance of helping those imprisoned on marijuana charges.
“I just hope that people in prison are able to get out because of that,” she said. “I know a lot of people are criminalized because of small marijuana charges and spend lifetime sentences.”
Williams encouraged attendees to get involved politically by paying attention to elections and speaking with legislators.
“Be the change,” she said. “This is a vital time and we really need to uphold things ... we got this victory, but be very much aware that there are people who are waiting to tear it down and take it back.”
The next Moon Market will be held on August 22 at Stone Brewing Company. To find more information and apply to be a vendor, visit the Moon Market website and follow RVA Moon Market on Instagram and Facebook.
