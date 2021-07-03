Moon Market hosts space for education on Va.'s marijuana legislation

“Please be mindful that there are people who have been harmed by the war on drugs for centuries ... this fight is just beginning,” she said. “You can smoke in private but you still have to be mindful of all of the traps that can get you a conviction.”

Gregory Alexander, the general manager of the Petersburg Happy Trees Agricultural Supply location, said the state’s new marijuana laws are important because of the long history of cannabis.

“It just got demonized,” he said. “It’s a plant that could change the world.”

Emilie Nicholson, another vendor at the market, owns Fun Guy Creations and works with clay and moldable materials to create pipe ornaments and other items. Emilie’s mother recently used an herb grinder for a different purpose.

“So she bought one from me because she wanted to support me and last night she texted me that she was grinding up some herbs to put in her pasta,” they said, “and that it turned out really well and she was really happy with her herbal grinder. “

Razan Khalil, 20, of Richmond, said she came to the market to shop and look around. She said she supported the state’s new marijuana legislation, but noted the importance of helping those imprisoned on marijuana charges.