More Arctic air ahead, and another weekend snow threat

Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
For the shorter term, Tuesday will be the warmest day this week, with a hint of a southwest breeze edging temperatures into the 50s. After that, a fresh shot of very dry Arctic air settles over the state. And like we have already seen a few times this month, a storm approaching from the southwest will have a chance to team up with the cold air and produce snow in Virginia.
The energy to create this storm is still working into the Pacific coast of Canada, but it will race southward and begin to blossom near Florida before heading up the East Coast. The key questions for Virginia involve how close the storm comes to the coast and how much additional Arctic air can be pulled in from the north as it moves along.
For the moment, it appears the larger cities and interior areas of the Northeast will bear the brunt of this storm Friday night and Saturday, with snow and coastal flooding.
But as a caution, there is still much to be written with this storm, as it is more than three days away. There is still a very legitimate chance at accumulating snow from Roanoke to Richmond late Friday into Saturday, so none of us should dismiss the storm yet.
Once we get past this weekend, there are signs that February will bring another fundamental shift in the weather pattern, making next month milder and drier than these past three weeks. Temperatures next month may not be as warm as December, but it increasingly looks like February will average out to be warmer than normal.
Despite the definitive chill in the air this month, it has not been especially cold with respect to normal. Though this past weekend, Richmond’s average temperature this month is only 0.3 degrees below normal.
Forecast for Richmond
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 52.
Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Low 24.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 36.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 38.
Friday: Cloudy with light rain or snow developing in the afternoon. High 42. But this is the day the storm will approach Virginia. Continue to monitor the storm carefully, as a jog back to the west by a few dozen miles will change the forecast dramatically.
Saturday: Storm pulls away in the morning; otherwise, windy and cold with some breaks of sun. High 38.
Sunday: Sunny and very dry. High 40.
For daylight lovers, we are exiting the darkest part of winter and entering the period when the increase in daylight per calendar day accelerates. Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the sun was setting a few minutes either side of 5 p.m.
Since Jan. 19, we’ve been gaining more than 90 seconds of daylight every 24 hours. By this weekend, sunset works back to 5:30 p.m.
On Feb. 4, we begin to add at least 2 minutes of daylight to each day, which will continue until May 5. Even after that, we will add at least 60 seconds of daylight daily until June 2, when things slow down ahead of the summer solstice on June 21.
Daylight Saving Time, love it or hate it, begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.
