More Arctic air ahead, and another weekend snow threat

Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.

For the shorter term, Tuesday will be the warmest day this week, with a hint of a southwest breeze edging temperatures into the 50s. After that, a fresh shot of very dry Arctic air settles over the state. And like we have already seen a few times this month, a storm approaching from the southwest will have a chance to team up with the cold air and produce snow in Virginia.

The energy to create this storm is still working into the Pacific coast of Canada, but it will race southward and begin to blossom near Florida before heading up the East Coast. The key questions for Virginia involve how close the storm comes to the coast and how much additional Arctic air can be pulled in from the north as it moves along.

For the moment, it appears the larger cities and interior areas of the Northeast will bear the brunt of this storm Friday night and Saturday, with snow and coastal flooding.