More details emerge on development plan involving new Flying Squirrels ballpark, VCU Athletics Village

The university's board of visitors could approve both purchases when it meets Friday.

Though the ABC cut the ribbon in June on a new Hanover County facility, and that will eventually clear the Hermitage Road headquarters for VCU to take over, the Hermitage Road site is still in use for operations.

"My last conversation with them is that they will sell off all the alcohol they have in this warehouse," McLaughlin said. "They're not going to move it. So, as soon as they can do that — at the end of the year, probably — they'll look to do that.

"And we obviously have a lot on our plate to get ready for it. We're on their timeline, and that's OK."

In the last year and a half, VCU has purchased the Greyhound Lines building along Hermitage Road for $11.8 million, the Salvation Army facility one block south for $4.3 million and the nearby James River Distillery building for $183,000.

Following the in-progress sale of the warehouse space at 1609 Sherwood Avenue and the acquisition of the ABC property, VCU does not have subsequent plans to buy land for the Athletics Village.

"We've got plenty of land," McLaughlin said.