More Envigo beagles available for adoption at Richmond SPCA

Richmond SPCA has more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility available for adoption.
The Richmond SPCA said that two beagles from Envigo have already been adopted today.
Three more beagles, age one to two, are available for adoption now. The shelter also has 10 beagles in spay or neuter surgery that should be available for adoption on Wednesday.
“There has been an overwhelming community response to the story of this rescue and we’re really grateful for all the people who’ve expressed interest,” Tabitha Treloar, a spokesperson for the shelter, said. “We know these dogs will find homes with great families in the Richmond area.”
In July, 4,000 beagles were rescued from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County. The
Humane Society of the United States has been working with shelters and organizations across the nation to place dogs and puppies for adoption.
Adoptions at Richmond SPCA cost $150 for adult dogs, which covers the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip.
Richmond Animal Care and Control also has several Envigo beagles in its care that will be ready for adoption soon, once they reach eight weeks old.
RACC said the
shelter will post the dogs on social media when they are available for adoption with directions on how to apply.
To find more shelters that may have received Envigo beagles in the Central Virginia area, check the Humane Society of United States’ website:
https://www.humanesociety.org/4000beagles/beagle-partners
Amparo is a two-year old beagle from the Envigo breeding facility available for adoption at Richmond SPCA on Aug. 30, 2022.
Bluey is currently available for adoption. He’s 1 year old.
Dozer went home with Cynthia Wright on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Rescued Beagles Arrive at the Richmond SPCA
Approximately 90 beagles, of the 4,000 dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va., arrive at the Richmond SPCA on August 5, 2022. The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA and the remainder were divided up amongst other rescue and adoption organizations. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
TOP: About 90 beagles, including these above, are among 4,000 being rescued from Envigo’s soon-to-be-shuttered breeding and research facility in Cumberland County. They arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday. MIDDLE: Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry holds a female beagle missing an ear.
BOTTOM: The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA, while the remainder were divided up among other rescue and adoption organizations.
PhotoS by Eva Russo/Times-dispatch
Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry (center) works with SPCA staff Katie Goodell (left) and Katie Henderson, to unload crates as approximately 90 beagles arrive at the Richmond SPCA in Richmond, Va. on August 5, 2022. The beagles are part of the 4,000 dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo