More Envigo beagles available for adoption at Richmond SPCA

The Richmond SPCA has more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility available for adoption.

The Richmond SPCA said that two beagles from Envigo have already been adopted today.

Three more beagles, age one to two, are available for adoption now. The shelter also has 10 beagles in spay or neuter surgery that should be available for adoption on Wednesday.

“There has been an overwhelming community response to the story of this rescue and we’re really grateful for all the people who’ve expressed interest,” Tabitha Treloar, a spokesperson for the shelter, said. “We know these dogs will find homes with great families in the Richmond area.”

In July, 4,000 beagles were rescued from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County. The Humane Society of the United States has been working with shelters and organizations across the nation to place dogs and puppies for adoption.

Adoptions at Richmond SPCA cost $150 for adult dogs, which covers the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip.

Richmond Animal Care and Control also has several Envigo beagles in its care that will be ready for adoption soon, once they reach eight weeks old.

RACC said the shelter will post the dogs on social media when they are available for adoption with directions on how to apply.

To find more shelters that may have received Envigo beagles in the Central Virginia area, check the Humane Society of United States’ website: https://www.humanesociety.org/4000beagles/beagle-partners

Amparo Amparo is a two-year old beagle from the Envigo breeding facility available for adoption at Richmond SPCA on Aug. 30, 2022.

Bluey Bluey is currently available for adoption. He’s 1 year old.

Cynthia Wright and Dozer Dozer went home with Cynthia Wright on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.