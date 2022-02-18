More green space is coming to Ashland

The Ashland Town Council has approved the purchase of three parcels of land that will eventually become the site of a new north Ashland park.

The parcels, 6.58 acres at 101 Vaughan Road, are directly adjacent to Railside Trail and south of the Public Works complex, not far from John M. Gandy Elementary School.

The $658,000 sale was approved by the council last week and will be funded by $600,000 in town dollars as well as $100,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

It’s part of Ashland’s efforts to address areas of the town that lack adequate park facilities, including areas west of U.S. 1 and north of state Route 54, said Ashland Town Manager Josh Farrar.

The most recent Parks and Recreation Master Plan, adopted in 2017, set a goal of ensuring every residential parcel in Ashland is within about 10 minutes walking distance of a public park facility. Back in 2017, only 42% of residential parcels met that threshold.

Now that the sale has been approved the park’s planning can begin, and that includes public input that will help determine what the community wants in its new park, from fitness equipment to sports fields, Farrar said.

For example, because sports tourism is a growing industry, having a park with obstacle course equipment could be a big draw for town residents and visitors, he said.

Emmy Houck, Ashland’s parks and recreation coordinator, said she’s already hearing from the public about ideas for the park.

As of now, there’s no timeframe for when it will be open, she said.

“Parks are really valuable to a community,” Houck said, noting that the pandemic further underscored their value.

“Outdoor spaces kind of saved us,” because they provided places to exercise when gyms closed and served as venues for socially distanced parties and special events with friends and families, she said.

Parks “contribute to the overall health and wellness of a community,” Houck said. “This is an incredible opportunity to build a space that serves the citizens of Ashland.”