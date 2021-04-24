More than 100 turn out in solidarity with local Sikh community after mass shooting in Indianapolis

"The gunman, according to witnesses, specifically targeted Sikh employees. One witness reports that the gunman told a white woman to get out of the way after having shot a Sikh man in the face. Others heard him scream to let him in to 'kill them all.'”

But despite these reports, Sandhu said, the police "are still not yet investing the role of bias in the shooting."

Sandhu said the massacre "opens the wounds going back" to the Sikh temple shooting in August 2012 in Oak Creek, Wis., where 10 people were shot, six fatally. A seventh victim died of his wounds last year. All of the dead were Sikhs.

"And yet, the media is quiet," he said. "No headlines, no hashtags. We together are going to change this."

Sandhu also noted that the Indianapolis shooting occurred just a month after a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian-American women, at three Asian-operated spas and massage businesses in Atlanta.

"The targeting of any innocent person for any reason is an attack on humanity itself," Imam Ammar Amonette of the Islamic Center of Virginia told attendees. "The value of one human life is the value of this entire world. And every soul is born with the right to live in peace and protection and safety."