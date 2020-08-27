More than 100 years ago, this Richmond artist led the fight for women to vote; last week, she was recognized for it

She was an artist, teacher and activist, as well as apparently something of an undaunted spirit
In her 20s and 30s, Nora Houston would set up her easel around Richmond -- at the at art club where she taught, in city parks or on downtown street corners -- and paint until a crowd gathered. Then she would start speaking about one of her favorite topics: winning the right to vote for women in the United States.
At one gathering, Houston was hit by a rock thrown by someone in the crowd who apparently didn’t agree with her sentiments, John T . Tucker III, president of the Nora Houston Foundation, wrote in an op-ed in The Times-Dispatch in March. When Houston died in 1942, years after the incident, the rock was found among her keepsakes.
“A badge of honor,” Tucker said in an interview on Tuesday.
Last week, on the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women in the United States the right to vote, came another badge of honor for Houston, a founding member of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia, which later evolved into the Virginia League of Women Voters. In what could be considered a long-overdue bit of recognition and respect, a granite marker was dedicated at her previously unmarked grave at Shockoe Hill Cemetery.
Houston was a “community leader with a vision well ahead of her time, said U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, the first female federal judge in Richmond who was the keynote speaker for the event.
“She laid the cornerstone for the future we have the privilege to enjoy today, especially those of us who are women,” Lauck said. “I hold office because of Nora Houston’s work. Pioneers like Ms. Houston paved the way for me to be a judge, for women to be on a major party presidential ticket and for citizens to know how important it is the right to vote.
“She has not yet received her proper place in history.”
Tucker believes some of that lack of recognition is due to the fact Houston died so long ago. As comparison, Adele Clark, her lifelong friend, artistic colleague and partner in the suffragist movement, is better known, having lived to be 100. She died in 1983.
“Certainly taking nothing from Adele … I think in that 41 years that Adele outlived Nora people came to appreciate Adele,” he said, “and Nora was kind of lost to history.”
Houston was born in 1883, the only child of of Dr. Henry Houston and Josephine Dooley Houston. Her uncle was James H. Dooley, a wealthy lawyer and businessman who built Maymont as his residence in the 1890s. Dooley financed Houston’s art studies in New York and Paris.
She returned to Richmond and with Clark began teaching art at the Richmond Art Club at 4th and Franklin streets; their students included Theresa Pollak, who is credited with introducing modern art to Richmond and later helped establish VCU’s School of the Arts.
In 1909, Houston and Clark were among a group of women –- including education and health care reformer Lila Meade Valentine, authors Ellen Glasgow and Mary Johnston and education activist Mary Munford – who formed the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia.
Houston played various roles with ESLV, and she and Clark used their artistic talents to create posters, banners and leaflets for the organization, as well as traveling around the state – and even around the corner with their outdoors painting – to spread the message.
Clark and Houston used their artistic talents to benefit the suffrage movement. They created posters, banners, leaflets and postcards for the organization, and traveled to county fairs, schools and town meetings to distribute their literature.
Houston and Clark also worked to improve race relations, registering Black women in Jackson Ward to vote and meeting in their studio with leaders of the Black community on get-out-the-vote strategies, Tucker said. Houston later was appointed chair of the Richmond Commission on Interracial Cooperation. She also was appointed head of the Children’s Code Commission in Virginia, which under her leadership introduced bills in the General Assembly concerned the juvenile justice system, child labor and children’s hospitals.
In 1972, Clark gave 50 of Houston’s paintings to Clark’s church, St. Paul’s Catholic in Richmond’s Northside. The paintings were on display for a decade at the parish school, but then went into storage for more than 30 years, which is when Tucker became involved.
As deacon at St. Paul’s, he was asked to come up with a plan to do something with the paintings, many of which had fallen into disrepair. The decision was made to set up a nonprofit foundation, which would open the door wider to securing grants for restoration of the paintings. Nine of the paintings have been restored and are on display at the offices of Commonwealth Catholic Charities.
Along the way, he came to find out a lot more than he knew about Houston, including that she had been buried in the family plot at Shockoe Hill in an unmarked grave. A fundraising effort ensued to raise money for a stone marker, and the drive was successful in large part because of a generous donation from the Catholic Woman's Club of Richmond, of which Houston was president in the 1930s.
Tucker, an attorney by training who served as chief staff attorney of the Court of Appeals of Virginia from 1990 until his retirement in 2018, said with a laugh that when a priest asks you to take on a task, in this case the Houston project, “It’s hard to say no.”
“But I’m glad he did now,” Tucker said. “Since I’ve learned about her, I’ve come to appreciate what a remarkable individual she was. Her story needs to be told.”
