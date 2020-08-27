More than 100 years ago, this Richmond artist led the fight for women to vote; last week, she was recognized for it

She was an artist, teacher and activist, as well as apparently something of an undaunted spirit

In her 20s and 30s, Nora Houston would set up her easel around Richmond -- at the at art club where she taught, in city parks or on downtown street corners -- and paint until a crowd gathered. Then she would start speaking about one of her favorite topics: winning the right to vote for women in the United States.

At one gathering, Houston was hit by a rock thrown by someone in the crowd who apparently didn’t agree with her sentiments, John T . Tucker III, president of the Nora Houston Foundation, wrote in an op-ed in The Times-Dispatch in March. When Houston died in 1942, years after the incident, the rock was found among her keepsakes.

“A badge of honor,” Tucker said in an interview on Tuesday.

Last week, on the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women in the United States the right to vote, came another badge of honor for Houston, a founding member of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia, which later evolved into the Virginia League of Women Voters. In what could be considered a long-overdue bit of recognition and respect, a granite marker was dedicated at her previously unmarked grave at Shockoe Hill Cemetery.