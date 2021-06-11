 Skip to main content
More than $30.6 million headed toward Virginia from CDC to address COVID health disparities
More than $30.6 million headed toward Virginia from CDC to address COVID health disparities

Here's a look at the 15 Virginia localities with the most COVID-19 cases during the first 12 months of the pandemic.

As part of a $2.25 billion investment across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Virginia more than $30.6 million to address health inequities fueled by the pandemic. 

The primary goals of the grants are to reduce COVID-related disparities over the next two years, improve and increase contact-tracing among the most-impacted populations and people in rural area,  and bolster the capacity for health departments to prevent infections.

Nearly $4.6 million of the total is allotted for rural parts of the state and $3.4 million is headed toward Virginia Beach's health department.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

