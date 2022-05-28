More than 40 appointments rescheduled at Southwood's clinic due to water damage

Richmond and Henrico's health districts had to reschedule more than 40 appointments this week at their clinic in Southwood — a nearly 1,300-unit apartment complex home to the city's largest concentration of Latinos — due to water damage.

Cat Long, spokesperson for the local health departments, said the rescheduling is a safety measure taken to allow the health districts time to assess the property for mold or environmental health risks and "then for any needed repairs to be made."

"We had some plumbing issues earlier this month that were resolved by property management," Long continued, noting that management has also been working with them regarding the water damage. "We noticed the water damage last week and believe it occurred earlier and was connected to the plumbing issue."

Richmond and Henrico's team from Healthy Homes, an initiative that provides free housing assessments to residents through city funding when health concerns arise, have done an initial visit to collect samples for bacteria tests and expect results in the upcoming week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that mold can be hidden within walls or in ceilings and the risk of spending time in damp buildings can lead to respiratory issues.

Mark Hubbard, senior vice president of McGuire Woods Consulting LLC who was hired as a spokesperson for Southwood following a state investigation into the complex's living conditions, said invoices from the vendors who fixed the plumbing issue listed "heavy wipes and grease" as the cause behind the clogged sewer line.

The invoices were not provided to the Times-Dispatch, but Hubbard sent photos of the apartment the clinic is in to show that "the apartment is clean, safe and available for use."

In a survey of about 100 Southwood residents conducted last year by New Virginia Majority, a statewide advocacy organization that focuses on immigrant issues, 60% reported mold in their apartment.

"As you know, plumbing issues are not uncommon at apartment complexes and can occur for a variety of reasons. In my experience they are generally not newsworthy," Hubbard said in a statement. "We have offered another apartment to the health district if they prefer a different location. We want them to be happy as they offer very important resources to our resident community."

The clinic, opened in 2018, is located within a 3-bedroom apartment off Clarkson Road provided by Southwood for free through at least next March, according to the contract obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch through a public records request.

It's one of eight resource centers the local health department has stationed across Richmond and has served more than 2,000 patients in the past four years. The other sites are located within each public housing community and at Broad Rock Community Center. All are run by the agency's community health workers to connect residents with resources and provide on-site medical services.

Southwood's clinic provides screenings for chronic disease, cervical and breast exams and family planning services, and sexually transmitted infections but it's also been critical in distributing Spanish-language coronavirus information to residents throughout the pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 1 in 4 households in Southwood live in poverty and 8 in 10 people are Hispanic, a group that has more than double Virginia's uninsured rate of 8% and was once the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from COVID.

In addition to health services, the clinic has helped get tenants to the grocery store, helped with their taxes, and assisted navigating the Medicaid application process. They've organized soccer teams and weekly check-ins with the neighborhood kids to provide emotional support and connectivity.

“This is an emerging and evolving situation,” said Margo Webb, director of community programs who helps oversee the resource centers. "Our clinical and community teams remain dedicated to serving the health needs of Southwood residents and are exploring options to prevent a gap in services.”

COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics that have been operating out of the Southwood Poolhouse, a separate building from the clinic, will continue even as the clinic's services are temporarily paused. The health districts have conducted at least 1,600 tests at Southwood since 2020 and vaccinated more than 170 people.