More than 400,000 kids ages 12 to 15 could be eligible for a vaccine next week in Va. Here's what parents can expect

One in four wanted to wait to see how the vaccine is working and almost 1 in 5 planned to get their child vaccinated if the schools required it.

Northam, who's also a pediatric neurologist, said there are no plans in the near future to mandate vaccines on the state level or in schools and would prefer to opt for outreach and conversations instead. A measure like this would also require action from the General Assembly.

Parents' intentions for vaccinating their children largely lined up with whether they've received a dose or are wanting one, but Black parents - 60% of whom have reported having or wanting a vaccine as soon as possible - were the most likely to report they would not vaccinate their child with a COVID vaccine, according to the KFF tracker.

Hispanic parents were the most likely.

In the five months of the vaccine rollout, skepticism has dwindled among Black and Latino populations, with trusted messengers and access being among the factors that swayed opinion.

Richmond-area schools have large Black and Latino populations, and Avula noted that in Richmond Public Schools - one of the few districts in the state that didn't open back up this past year due to high COVID risk - both families and teachers are reporting " a lot of concern."