More than 400,000 kids ages 12 to 15 could be eligible for a vaccine next week in Va. Here's what parents can expect

As the pace of vaccinations in Virginia continues to slow, a potential uptick could come as soon as early next week when the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
In the clinical trials, the vaccine had a 100% efficacy rate, meaning in a clinical setting, there were no infections, hospitalizations or deaths.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in an interview Thursday there are at least 420,000 children in that age group throughout Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health has ordered an additional 150,000 doses of Pfizer in anticipation directly following federal recommendations.
"We'll have plenty of vaccines for any school system that's ready to vaccination," Avula said. "More likely that'll happen between next week and the end of June."
The allocation headed toward Richmond and Henrico is not yet known, said Amy Popovich, nurse manager for the health districts. Popovich added that clarity on exact numbers will likely come in the next few days.
What can parents expect?
The plan is to have students receive a second dose before going home for the summer, but Avula said the greatest challenge is pulling the planning together to make sure schools - the main access point for students and families - are ready to conduct vaccinations.
Health departments are reaching out to school systems - both private and public - and speaking with superintendents to plan the execution of school-based vaccinations, which Aula called "the easiest and most straightforward way to reach that adolescent population."
If the authorization goes through, school systems and health departments will begin contacting parents with options. Every current way to access a shot - federal retail pharmacies, primary care providers, hospitals, community clinics, health department events and more - will expand to include children 12 and up.
On Thursday, Popovich said local health districts are also building partnerships with pediatricians. They're currently at 11.
What is tricky is the timeline, said Popovich. The COVID vaccine cannot be taken at the same time as other routine vaccinations needed for school and must be taken at least a month apart.
Starting July 1, childhood immunization requirements this year will require three separate vaccinations for 7th graders so "timing is of the essence, here," Popovich said.
The challenges to vaccinating this age group
Success is dependent on parental consent, which is required for anyone under the age of 18 to access any vaccine. A parent also needs to be present at each appointment.
Washington D.C.'s council recently lowered the requirement, dropping the ability to consent to vaccinations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 years old.
Avula, who's also a pediatrician, said on Thursday that's likely not even a remote consideration in Virginia.
"Our first option would always be to engage the parents or really listen to understand why they're hesitant. Ideally with providers to be able to host conversations with families," Avula continued. "I think we're a long way from that kind of policy decision."
Early data from a statewide Virginia Commonwealth University study also showed parental hesitancy is relatively low, with 66% planning to get their adolescent vaccinated and 63% willing to vaccinate their younger children when able.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the preliminary results in a Thursday news conference, noting that "this is great news for getting back to normal."
Avula estimates a vaccination rate between 70% and 75% among this group is obtainable but whether that percentage is possible before students return to school is unclear.
National reports released Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which monitors vaccination trends, show only 30% of parents with children in the 12-to-15 age group would get their child vaccinated as soon as the shot is available.
One in four wanted to wait to see how the vaccine is working and almost 1 in 5 planned to get their child vaccinated if the schools required it.
Northam, who's also a pediatric neurologist, said there are no plans in the near future to mandate vaccines on the state level or in schools and would prefer to opt for outreach and conversations instead. A measure like this would also require action from the General Assembly.
Parents' intentions for vaccinating their children largely lined up with whether they've received a dose or are wanting one, but Black parents - 60% of whom have reported having or wanting a vaccine as soon as possible - were the most likely to report they would not vaccinate their child with a COVID vaccine, according to the KFF tracker.
Hispanic parents were the most likely.
In the five months of the vaccine rollout, skepticism has dwindled among Black and Latino populations, with trusted messengers and access being among the factors that swayed opinion.
Richmond-area schools have large Black and Latino populations, and Avula noted that in Richmond Public Schools - one of the few districts in the state that didn't open back up this past year due to high COVID risk - both families and teachers are reporting " a lot of concern."
"Obviously that is getting better with each week that goes by. We're now seeing much lower case counts across the state," Avula explained. "But I think when the reality of coming back to school settles in... well between now and then we still go a lot of work to do in terms of changing perceptions and helping people understand risk in a different way."
What about safety or side effects to children?
Emergency use authorizations are used during public health crises to make a needed vaccine available without the process of approval, which can often take months. The authorization still requires an extensive investigation to show the benefits outweigh any known or potential risks.
If the FDA authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up, it is an amendment to the existing authorization allowing people 16 and up to be given a Pfizer shot. A federal vaccine advisory panel will then review the decision and make a recommendation to the CDC.
Side effects reported in the clinical trial are similar to the common ones reported among adults: fatigue, headache, muscle aches, fever, chills or soreness at the injection site. These are usually gone within 24 hours.
While they're less likely to get sick from the virus, children can still spread the disease and contribute to community transmission, Avula said. He added that Michigan and Minnesota have had surging case counts these last few weeks in large part due to high school and college students.
"For individuals who are at higher risk, it's a no brainer, right? Because that risk of COVID vaccination pales in comparison to the risk of negative effects for COVID," Avula said. "That individual calculus gets a little bit more complicated for younger, healthier people."
Avula said this is in large part due to having a smaller chance of being infected.
But hospitalizations among younger adults are increasing, and the majority of cases linked to highly-transmissible variants in Virginia are among people younger than 20 years old, according to the VDH.
