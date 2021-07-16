More than 80% of a 20-year Richmond region transportation plan is dedicated for highway projects. Some want that changed.

Prior to ConnectRVA 2045, the commission would only have the funds for a small percentage of proposed projects — now, it has the ability to increase that number with the help of a program that was instated by the General Assembly last year, the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.

"Now we have the opportunity with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority to self fund many, many more projects than we ever could before," Parsons said. "I'd say that small percentage of possible projects to fund is now a majority."

Andrew Bunn, a transportation planner in Richmond who was critical of the project breakdown, said he spent multiple hours gathering and analyzing data from the Connect RVA 2045 projects list because he found it difficult to see the distribution of funding. He shared his findings on social media and was disappointed with the funding for highway projects.

"The culture of car dependency [has] sort of been superimposed on society as a whole and local communities," he said. "It's a pretty easy line to draw that the more money we spend on highways and expanding highways and paving the more difficult it is to live life without a car."

Bunn also found that the average score for highway projects was less than any other category.