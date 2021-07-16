More than 80% of a 20-year Richmond region transportation plan is dedicated for highway projects. Some want that changed.

A regional planning agency is facing criticism for its proposal to dedicate 84% of funding to highways in the draft of its 20-year plan for the Richmond region's investments in transportation.
ConnectRVA 2045 is a plan from the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization, which is a part of PlanRVA — a regional planning agency that represents the governments in nine localities: the city of Richmond, the town of Ashland, and the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Powhatan, Goochland, Charles City and New Kent.
Since fall 2019, the federally-funded and mandated group — which includes elected officials from the localities as well as transportation authorities — has been working on the $5.5 billion plan that will serve as a guide for region's long-term transportation spending through 2045, to include highways, transit, and bike and pedestrian infrastructure.
But when the public got a look at the project list in June for public feedback, some local transportation advocates responded on the project website and on social media to express their concerns that the vast majority of the $5.5 billion budget — $4.6 billion — was dedicated to funding highway projects.
Of the 150 public comments the agency received from 39 people on the plan last month, 40% supported it and 44% opposed it. Another 16% of the comments were generic, according to a presentation from a July 1 RRTPO policy board meeting.
The majority of funding is dedicated to major road projects, such as the Fall Line Trail from Ashland to Petersburg and a lane-widening project on I-64. However, transportation activists and respondents to public comment say the region should prioritize funding for projects that do not require cars.
The remaining funding for the project outside of the 84% for roads is 3% for active transportation such as bicycling or skateboarding, 7% public for transportation, 5% for maintenance of bus systems and 1% for park and ride — spaces where people can park their vehicle or bike and use another mode of transportation to reach their destination, such as the bus or carpool.
"I think there's a different way to read it," said PlanRVA director of transportation Chet Parsons. "We're only looking at those projects that have been determined to be regionally significant. So, it doesn't include lots of local neighborhood or even the smaller types of projects that might be included in the jurisdiction plan."
He added the majority of active transportation and transit projects are already funded — 62 projects are already committed financially for the first five years , totaling $467 million.
The current list of projects has been refined based on project scoring — a process looking at the merit and impact — and public comment.
Congress has money set aside for regions to fund transportation projects, Parsons said, and around 80% of the funding for transportation projects in ConnectRVA 2045 are federal dollars — the remainder is broken up from local, state or grant funding.
Prior to ConnectRVA 2045, the commission would only have the funds for a small percentage of proposed projects — now, it has the ability to increase that number with the help of a program that was instated by the General Assembly last year, the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.
"Now we have the opportunity with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority to self fund many, many more projects than we ever could before," Parsons said. "I'd say that small percentage of possible projects to fund is now a majority."
Andrew Bunn, a transportation planner in Richmond who was critical of the project breakdown, said he spent multiple hours gathering and analyzing data from the Connect RVA 2045 projects list because he found it difficult to see the distribution of funding. He shared his findings on social media and was disappointed with the funding for highway projects.
"The culture of car dependency [has] sort of been superimposed on society as a whole and local communities," he said. "It's a pretty easy line to draw that the more money we spend on highways and expanding highways and paving the more difficult it is to live life without a car."
Bunn also found that the average score for highway projects was less than any other category.
"My problem there is mostly that they seem aware that these projects are not going to be as valuable for the public, as the others, but they still give it most of the funding," he said. "I think that highway funding has been far too prevalent over the past 50 years or so. We've seen it kind of destroy our communities in a lot of ways."
Jimmy Chen, a professor and program chair of the Virginia Commonwealth University Urban and Regional Studies and Planning program who attended ConnectRVA 2045 public meetings this summer, said the Richmond region is car dependent due to many people traveling for work, as well as the lack of other reliable travel options.
"You cannot rely on the [Greater Richmond Transit Company] bus to get 100% access to destinations," Chen said. "Right now the population is so dispersed .. and job and housing is unbalanced."
Chen said while driving provides "unprecedented mobility" for travel, it emits more pollutants than other modes of transportation, so it is important to eliminate unnecessary car trips and support sustainable travel.
"[The plan] mainly focused on supply side, how do we improve the intersection, how do we widen freeways," Chen said. "but we also need to make sure that travel demand should be reduced ... we need to encourage more transit-oriented development."
However, Chen said it's an overall great plan, adding the plan is not permanent and will be adjusted in the coming years — the plan is updated every four years.
"This blueprint is great," Chen said. "This year they’ve had a lot of meetings and made a lot of progress."
The projects list is in a public review and comment period for air quality testing from July 9-24, which examines projects to see their potential for ozone emissions. If a projects emissions are high, the board could reconsider whether toinclude it, Parsons said.
"It's responsible planning," Parsons said. "If we are contributing negatively to the air quality of the region, that's not just going to impact the transportation network, that's going to impact economic development, quality of life, schools, everything."
Parsons said the overall consensus toward the projects has been good, but the commission does work to listen to public feedback and he understands concerns with the number of highway improvement projects.
"I think the neat thing about doing a regional plan is it's not just a plan for urban, city dwellers or suburbanites or people who have a farm out in Powhatan County," Parsons said. "It's for everybody, so there's a lot of different viewpoints [and] perspectives on what's important.
Public comments regarding air quality can be sent to ConnectRVA2045@planrva.org or online. There will also be a public comment period from Aug. 15-Sept. 15 before the plan is finalized.
"I think overwhelmingly the project list has been well received," Parsons said. "It's pretty representative of all the different travel modes ... it's not just going to be a highway plan anymore like it was in the past."
