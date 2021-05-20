More than half of Virginia's population has received at least one dose, state nears Biden's 70% goal

In January, Virginia grappled with lagging data and a mismatch of supply and demand that left the state's vaccination rollout lagging behind the rest of the country.
Now it's one of 20 states to pass a coveted threshold: more than half the population is vaccinated with at least one dose.
The percentage jumps to 64.5% among adults, inching Virginia closer to President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the 18-and-up group receive a shot by the Fourth of July.
Even with a rapid decline in demand - the state reached an all-time high of 85.352 doses administered in April and on Thursday recorded 46,570 - the majority of adult Virginians are also fully vaccinated ahead of more restrictions lifting on May 28.
But the pace of vaccinations differs across Virginia's 133 localities.
Only 22 have exceeded having half their population vaccinated with at least one shot. More than 110 do not match the state percentage of having 41% of residents, including children, fully vaccinated.
The difference is occurring even with neighboring localities. In Henrico County more than half the population has received a dose. In Richmond, barely 41% has.
Amy Popovich, nurse manager of Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said in a Thursday media briefing that the difference has largely been tied to household income.
Census tracts with lower income levels had between 14% and 16% of residents vaccinated. Others with high median household income had roughly 65% to 75%.
Data provided by Richmond and Henrico's health districts showed nearly 70%, or 21 of 31, census tracts in the city had low vaccination rates. The average family income in Richmond is about $47,000, roughly $27,000 lower than the state average.
In Henrico, where the average family income is about $70,000 a year, 5 of 20 census tracts had low vaccination rates. All five were among the county's poorest areas, with one having two out of every five residents living below the poverty line - a figure more than 4 times the county's poverty rate.
This census tract also houses the Richmond Raceway, one of the largest vaccination clinics in the region.
The three census tracts in Richmond with high social vulnerability, high case burden and low vaccine uptake are more than 87% Black or Latino. One of them is located in the Jackson Ward area, where 58% of residents live in poverty and have a median household income that's a third of the city's average.
Even in Richmond, white residents are vaccinated at higher rates than Black populations, Popovich said.
Latinos, however, are closing the gap. Statewide, Latinos and Native Americans have the highest overall rates with Latinos surpassing their share of the population but not yet their levels of infection, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Sweeping outreach efforts, boosting language resources and widening access to vaccination clinics are a major reason why.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past 14 days show more than half of vaccinations were among Asian, Black or Latino people. Community health centers, which have distributed more than 10 million vaccines, have had the bulk of their allotted doses go toward Black, Latino and Asian populations.
The state's demographics figures are still subject to gaps. In Virginia, at least 1.9 million, or 43%, of vaccinations don't include information on the recipient's race or ethnicity.
And disparities remain.
Black Virginians, who make up 14.1% of the vaccination count, do not yet match their share of the population, infections, hospitalizations or deaths.
Mass vaccination sites were planted across the state in predominantly Black neighborhoods, but larger clinics proved less effective in reaching communities with transportation, language or technology barriers. For the bulk of the rollout, getting vaccinated depended on pre-registering through an online portal and signing up for an appointment.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, has said this pattern was the driver behind Virginia devoting more resources to smaller, targeted clinics because access, not hesitancy, was a primary factor for the divide.
Avula said last week that herd immunity will largely depend on younger adults receiving a vaccine - since they are significant spreaders of the virus - and mobile, pop-up and walk-in sites.
While Virginians between the ages of 12 and 29 account for nearly 17% of first doses, they have the lowest vaccination rates. As of Thursday, those age groups were nearly a third of total infections.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo