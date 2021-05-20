More than half of Virginia's population has received at least one dose, state nears Biden's 70% goal

Census tracts with lower income levels had between 14% and 16% of residents vaccinated. Others with high median household income had roughly 65% to 75%.

Data provided by Richmond and Henrico's health districts showed nearly 70%, or 21 of 31, census tracts in the city had low vaccination rates. The average family income in Richmond is about $47,000, roughly $27,000 lower than the state average.

In Henrico, where the average family income is about $70,000 a year, 5 of 20 census tracts had low vaccination rates. All five were among the county's poorest areas, with one having two out of every five residents living below the poverty line - a figure more than 4 times the county's poverty rate.

This census tract also houses the Richmond Raceway, one of the largest vaccination clinics in the region.

The three census tracts in Richmond with high social vulnerability, high case burden and low vaccine uptake are more than 87% Black or Latino. One of them is located in the Jackson Ward area, where 58% of residents live in poverty and have a median household income that's a third of the city's average.

Even in Richmond, white residents are vaccinated at higher rates than Black populations, Popovich said.