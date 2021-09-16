More Virginia children are hospitalized for COVID than ever before

But nothing helps as much as vaccinating the adults who interact with children, Lavoie said. The more adults who are vaccinated, the fewer avenues the virus can follow to infect an unvaccinated child.

“The more we get people vaccinated around kids who can’t be vaccinated yet, the better we can do in terms of herd immunity,” Lavoie said. Kids are getting infected “from the community, and unfortunately we have widespread community disease of the delta variant.”

COVID deaths in children are still rare. Since the pandemic’s onset, four children under the age of 10 and seven adolescents between 10-19 have died in Virginia. While most have comorbidities such as obesity, not all did, Lavoie said. Some very young children have died without any complicating factors.

In that way, COVID is starting to more closely resemble influenza, which is most likely to kill the very young and very old, she said. The ages of children who died of COVID range from a very young child to a 16- or 17-year-old.

“It’s uncommon for children to die, but on the other hand, one child who dies of COVID is one too many children who die of COVID,” Lavoie said.

***