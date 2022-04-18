Mosque in Henrico County vandalized

What was intended to be a small, private tour of the West End Islamic Center turned out to be a painful discovery, Syed Kashif Perwez said after he and a small family were among the first to learn that the center was vandalized Saturday — the second time it’s happened within the past six months.

Kashif said the community had just finished celebrating another day of Ramadan — the Islamic holy month of fasting, prayer and reflection — on Saturday shortly before the damage was discovered.

On Monday, Kashif, a representative from the West End Islamic Center, said that as the community reflects on the vandalism that took place, people are feeling a gamut of emotions.

“There was a little bit of anger, but a lot more sadness than anything else,” Kashif said. “But then we had put that aside because we have daily services here, so we just had to get through our emotions and move forward basically.”

Henrico police responded to reports of vandalism around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the division spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka. Officers discovered trash, graffiti, tables and chairs flipped over inside the building and a shattered glass window. In November, the center filed a police report about similar destruction found on the property. It is unclear if the damage is related.

The West End Islamic Center community had recently received permission to enter the building just in time for Ramadan, according to Kashif. Construction crews have been working on the building for the past year and a half. Construction still isn’t complete.

The walls inside the mosque haven’t been fully painted. Flooring and electrical equipment still need to be installed and front loaders and compactors are still idle outside the mosque to finish exterior paving.

It took 10 years to break ground on the building while the community raised enough funds to finance construction. Prior to that, the community worshipped in a small building off to the side of the property. The West End Islamic Center is one of three mosques in Henrico, Kashif said.

As Kashif reflected on discovering the graffiti, broken windows, damaged prayer mats and foot-shaped holes in the walls of their worship center, he said the community still intends to continue their daily worship despite everything that’s happened.

All signs of vandalism had been removed as of Monday, Kashif said as he walked around the interior of the prayer hall. He said the community donated $2,000 to fix the damage.

“Part of our faith tradition tells us to be patient during times of adversity and this is definitely one of those times,” Kashif said. “Our adults, they can understand and rationalize this, but the children are having a harder time. We’ve basically given them the message that this is an exception not the norm.”

After filing a police report, Kashif said the mosque reached out to The Council on American-Islamic Relations , the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, to spread the news. CAIR has called on law enforcement authorities to investigate the motive of the incident as a potential hate crime.

“We hope that law enforcement authorities will answer the call and step up patrols, especially during the second half of Ramadan, where generally there’s more activity at local Islamic centers,” said Ibrahim Hooper, CAIR’s communications director. “When a house of worship is targeted, it’s always concerning.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has tracked nationwide anti-mosque activity in the U.S. since 2005. According to their statistics — which were previously updated in January of this year — Virginia has recorded 11 or more anti-mosque incidents during that time.

“It’s one thing to hear or read about these sorts of incidents, but it feels like something else entirely when it’s happening in your own community,” Kashif told The Times-Dispatch.

Security cameras surrounding the West End Islamic Center weren’t able to capture the perpetrators, but Kashif said the mosque will install more cameras in the near future as they continue their daily worship services and depend on law enforcement to discover the person or people involved with this incident.

“We don’t know the motivation behind the person or persons that did this, but because we don’t know that, we have to treat it as severely as we can,” Kashif said.

As the West End Islamic Center continues its daily worship services, County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said Henrico County police are investigating this incident and reemphasized the county’s support for its Muslim community and its residents as a whole.

“The vandalism that occurred at the West End Islamic Center on Saturday is deplorable,” Vithoulkas told The Times-Dispatch. “Henrico County condemns this type of destructive activity at any religious institution, and our police division is actively investigating this act. I have been in touch with leaders in the Muslim community to offer the county’s support and reiterate our commitment to creating a community that is safe and welcoming to all.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit anonymous tips at p3Tips.com.