The results are in for the most popular baby names in Virginia in 2022.

For boys, Noah was the most popular baby name; while for girls, Charlotte was the most popular baby name in 2022.

The results come from the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records.

“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” Seth Austin, director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records, said in a statement. “We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”

Here are the top 15 baby names for boys in Virginia in 2022:

Noah

James

Liam

William

Henry

Theodore

Oliver

Elijah

Levi

Benjamin

Owen

John

Jack

Asher

Lucas

And the top 15 baby names for girls in Virginia in 2022:

Charlotte

Olivia

Ava

Amelia

Emma

Harper

Evelyn

Eleanor

Sophia

Elizabeth

Lilly

Abigail

Riley

Nora

Chloe

In 2021, there were 95,618 babies born; while the numbers for 2022 are still being counted, the Office of Vital Records estimates there were a similar number of births last year.

The Office of Vital Records was also able to break down the data further.

Among Asian babies born in 2022, Noah and Sophia were the most popular names. with Muhammad, Liam, Kai, and Henry filling out the top five list for boys. For girls, Chloe, Olivia, Mia, and Charlotte were also in the top five.

For Black babies born in Virginia in 2022, Noah and Ava were the most popular names. Elijah, Josiah, Amir, and Micah filled out the top five for boys. For girls, Naomi, Nova, Zuri, and Leilani made the top five.

Liam and Mia were the top names for Hispanic boys and girls born in Virginia in 2022. Mateo, Dylan, Noah, and Lucas were in the top five for boys. For girls, Camila, Isabella, Emma, and Genesis completed the top five.

For White babies, William and Charlotte were the top names in Virginia in 2022, followed by Henry, James, Theodore, and Oliver for boys and Olivia, Amelia, Harper, and Emma for girls.

Half a century ago in 1972, VDH data shows that Michael and Jennifer were the most popular names for baby boys and girls born that year.

The Office of Vital Records data also revealed some interesting birth stats: August saw the most births out of the year and Fridays are the busiest days in Virginia's emergency rooms, There were 1,344 sets of twins born in Virginia in 2022, while there were 19 sets of triplets born in the state. And on New Year’s Day, 178 new Virginians were born.

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Virginia Most popular girl names in the 90s in Virginia #50. Melissa #49. Kimberly #48. Sara #47. Michelle #46. Haley #45. Kelly #44. Laura #43. Abigail #42. Kaitlyn #41. Alyssa #40. Christina #39. Jordan #38. Erin #37. Anna #36. Olivia #35. Brianna #34. Allison #33. Kelsey #32. Chelsea #31. Madison #30. Alexandra #29. Heather #28. Nicole #27. Tiffany #26. Danielle #25. Morgan #24. Stephanie #23. Mary #22. Rebecca #21. Jennifer #20. Jasmine #19. Katherine #18. Alexis #17. Courtney #16. Victoria #15. Amber #14. Megan #13. Kayla #12. Hannah #11. Lauren #10. Rachel #9. Amanda #8. Elizabeth #7. Taylor #6. Samantha #5. Brittany #4. Emily #3. Sarah #2. Jessica #1. Ashley