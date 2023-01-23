From staff reports
A professional baby namer has cast her predictions on 2023's most popular names - and reckons "dark, moody, romantic" monikers will boom.
The results are in for the most popular baby names in Virginia in 2022.
For boys, Noah was the most popular baby name; while for girls, Charlotte was the most popular baby name in 2022.
“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” Seth Austin, director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records, said in a statement. “We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”
Ford plant halted by Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Southside
Short Pump family will appear on 'Family Feud'
Breeze Airways adding nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles, tickets starting at $99
Judge extends Morrissey protective orders against estranged wife, boyfriend
Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project
Richmond couple struggles with homelessness and decent jobs before connecting with ReWork Richmond
Man who directed weekly shipments of heroin to Richmond area sentenced to 4.5 years
John Marshall's basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the country, is one of the best shows in town
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
Morrissey, estranged wife trade allegations in public rift
Youngkin fires back on Democrats for felony homicide bill defeat
Schapiro: Morrissey vs. Morrissey may not mean what you think
Interactive map: Youngkin making new plans for Old City Hall, downtown state offices
'They're like sharks': VCU uses second-half run to knockout Richmond, continue A-10 ascension
Civil War general's remains come back to his hometown
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest". Noah was the number one baby name for boys in Virginia in 2022, according to data from the VDH.
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
Here are the top 15 baby names for boys in Virginia in 2022:
Olivia is the number two most popular baby name for girls in Virginia in 2022.
Canva
And the top 15 baby names for girls in Virginia in 2022:
In 2021, there were 95,618 babies born; while the numbers for 2022 are still being counted, the Office of Vital Records estimates there were a similar number of births last year.
The Office of Vital Records was also able to break down the data further.
Among Asian babies born in 2022, Noah and Sophia were the most popular names. with Muhammad, Liam, Kai, and Henry filling out the top five list for boys. For girls, Chloe, Olivia, Mia, and Charlotte were also in the top five.
For Black babies born in Virginia in 2022, Noah and Ava were the most popular names. Elijah, Josiah, Amir, and Micah filled out the top five for boys. For girls, Naomi, Nova, Zuri, and Leilani made the top five.
Liam and Mia were the top names for Hispanic boys and girls born in Virginia in 2022. Mateo, Dylan, Noah, and Lucas were in the top five for boys. For girls, Camila, Isabella, Emma, and Genesis completed the top five.
For White babies, William and Charlotte were the top names in Virginia in 2022, followed by Henry, James, Theodore, and Oliver for boys and Olivia, Amelia, Harper, and Emma for girls.
Half a century ago in 1972, VDH data shows that Michael and Jennifer were the most popular names for baby boys and girls born that year.
The Office of Vital Records data also revealed some interesting birth stats: August saw the most births out of the year and Fridays are the busiest days in Virginia's emergency rooms, There were 1,344 sets of twins born in Virginia in 2022, while there were 19 sets of triplets born in the state. And on New Year’s Day, 178 new Virginians were born.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Virginia
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Virginia from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Virginia
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#50. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,623
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#310 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#49. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,704
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 625 (#130 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#48. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,704
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 536 (#152 most common name, -68.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
Matva // Shutterstock
#47. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,727
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#197 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning "hay meadow".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,742
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 435 (#185 (tie) most common name, -75.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
You may also like: Famous actresses from Virginia
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#45. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,743
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 240 (#347 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #60
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,687
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#44. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,761
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#315 (tie) most common name, -84.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#43. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Joy Of The Father".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,784
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,676 (#6 most common name, +106.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#42. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,807
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 526 (#155 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546
New Africa // Shutterstock
#41. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,822
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,017 (#74 most common name, -44.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Virginia
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#40. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,858
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#301 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#39. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,865
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#201 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#38. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning "peace".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,912
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#254 (tie) most common name, -82.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#37. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,939
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,593 (#31 most common name, -17.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#36. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,979
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,803 (#1 most common name, +142.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Virginia
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#35. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,008
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,108 (#63 most common name, -44.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#34. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning "noble."
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,020
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,419 (#39 most common name, -29.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#33. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning "ship's victory".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,196
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#303 most common name, -87.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#32. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning "port for chalk".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,235
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#253 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#31. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Matthew".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,240
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,132 (#8 most common name, +39.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
You may also like: Famous actors from Virginia
Canva
#30. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,270
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 984 (#77 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
Canva
#29. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,342
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#867 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
CroMary // Shutterstock
#28. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,375
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#193 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
Canva
#27. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,387
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#446 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520
Canva
#26. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,590
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#271 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
You may also like: What Virginia's immigrant population looked like in 1900
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#25. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "sea chief".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,682
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 830 (#92 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#24. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,703
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 367 (#223 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#23. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,727
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 874 (#89 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#22. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,941
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 492 (#167 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#21. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,994
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#221 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
You may also like: Counties in Virginia where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
Canva
#20. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning "gift from God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,197
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 731 (#112 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#19. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,222
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,303 (#45 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#18. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,248
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,169 (#58 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#17. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,292
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#571 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
Canva
#16. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning "victory".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,359
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,540 (#32 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Virginia
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#15. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,547
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 240 (#347 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
Canva
#14. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,148
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 315 (#267 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#13. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,170
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 806 (#100 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
Canva
#12. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,263
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,085 (#19 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
Canva
#11. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,362
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 818 (#95 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
You may also like: See how much delivery drivers in Virginia make
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#10. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,446
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#134 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#9. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,448
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#422 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
Canva
#8. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,603
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,855 (#10 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#7. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,679
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,099 (#67 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#6. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,813
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,346 (#44 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
You may also like: See how Virginia will be affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Canva
#5. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,263
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#377 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
Canva
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,295
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,868 (#9 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#3. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,509
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,388 (#42 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#2. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,199
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 415 (#196 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,302
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,258 (#47 most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Virginia
Canva
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Virginia
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Virginia
Canva
#50. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,796
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,936 (#24 most common name, +63.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#49. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning "appointed by God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,797
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 671 (#143 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#48. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,039
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,520 (#68 most common name, -25.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#47. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,186
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,147 (#46 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#46. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,286
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,999 (#49 most common name, -12.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #60
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,470
You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Virginia
Canva
#45. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning "to cross".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,301
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 387 (#230 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#44. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,315
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 761 (#129 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
Canva
#43. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,345
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 452 (#204 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#42. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,386
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,165 (#45 most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#41. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,405
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 691 (#140 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Virginia
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#40. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,414
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#65 (tie) most common name, -35.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
Canva
#39. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning "nobleman".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,575
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#112 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#38. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,631
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 781 (#125 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#37. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,656
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,629 (#31 most common name, -1.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#36. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,669
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,544 (#33 most common name, -4.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Virginia
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#35. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,926
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 745 (#132 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#34. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,028
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 631 (#151 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#33. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,075
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 834 (#115 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
Canva
#32. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,130
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,506 (#69 most common name, -51.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#31. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,154
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,034 (#21 most common name, -3.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
You may also like: Most diverse counties in Virginia
2p2play // Shutterstock
#30. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,195
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,248 (#40 most common name, -29.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
Canva
#29. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,280
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#65 (tie) most common name, -52.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
Canva
#28. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,333
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 345 (#254 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#27. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,741
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 634 (#150 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
Canva
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,765
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,436 (#35 most common name, -35.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Virginia
Irisska // Shutterstock
#25. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,803
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,682 (#12 most common name, -3.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Canva
#24. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,947
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,224 (#82 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
Canva
#23. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,208
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,732 (#11 most common name, -11.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#22. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,230
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,385 (#38 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
Falcona // Shutterstock
#21. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,316
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,642 (#60 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
You may also like: What Virginia's immigrant population looked like in 1900
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#20. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,749
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,092 (#47 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
Canva
#19. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,641
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274 (#77 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#18. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,761
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,137 (#18 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#17. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,801
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,784 (#56 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,859
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,644 (#30 most common name, -54.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Virginia
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#15. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,867
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,937 (#53 most common name, -67.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
Canva
#14. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,883
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,920 (#26 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
Canva
#13. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,966
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,622 (#62 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#12. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,072
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,928 (#25 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#11. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,251
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,661 (#58 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Virginia
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#10. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,687
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,962 (#23 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#9. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,847
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,218 (#6 most common name, -38.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,953
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,372 (#72 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
Canva
#7. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,140
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,334 (#14 most common name, -53.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,693
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,571 (#4 most common name, -40.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
You may also like: Best public high schools in Virginia
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,119
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,727 (#1 most common name, -29.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
Canva
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,090
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,029 (#22 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#3. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,136
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,194 (#17 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
Canva
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,304
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,050 (#20 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
Canva
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,915
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,842 (#9 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Virginia
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock