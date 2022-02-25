Most Richmond-area residents can stop wearing masks under new CDC guidance

Most Richmond-area residents, including schoolchildren, can go indoors safely without wearing masks, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control, the latest sign the omicron wave is largely receding.

In Virginia, the new instructions come days before a state law takes effect making masks optional in all K-12 school districts.

The recommendations loosen masking protocols for about 70% of the country and change the way the CDC measures the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country. Now, the CDC will consider the pandemic's impact on hospitals in addition to the rate of new cases.

"We are moving in the right direction," said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, head of the division of infectious diseases and epidemiology at Virginia Commonwealth University Health. "This is a step toward normalcy."

Under the new advice, cities and counties that are considered having a medium or low level of transmission have the option to wear masks. Most of the Richmond area is considered medium, including Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland, Powhatan and Charles City. Dinwiddie, Prince George, Petersburg and Hopewell are still considered high.

Most of southwest Virginia, not including Roanoke County or Roanoke City, are graded as high. The CDC still recommends masks for about 28% of the population living in high-transmission localities.

Much of northern Virginia and Hampton Roads have low transmission.

In a wave of the pandemic where case counts have become unreliable, the CDC has redefined its standards for low, medium and high transmission. Under its new definition, the CDC now tracks the number of new cases per 100,000 people plus the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Last week, an average of 14% of VCU's adult inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients, the lowest number of the year, according to federal data. At omicron's peak, VCU had nearly 200 COVID patients. Last week, it had an average of 88.

At Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals, an average of 8% of adult inpatient beds housed COVID patients last week.

"The trend of COVID hospitalizations is going down," Bearman said. But "it's by no means resolved."

The advice comes four days before a new law takes effect ending mask requirements in Virginia school divisions. The law replaces a 2021 provision that instructed schools to follow CDC guidance to the maximum extent practicable. Henrico County and Richmond currently require masks. Hanover and Chesterfield do not.

The University of Richmond this week let professors decide if they will require masks in their classes. VCU still requires masks indoors.

School districts can feel comfortable ending their mask requirements, Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said this week. Districts that dropped their masks mandates showed similar infection rates to ones that maintained them.

"With the earlier variants, maybe there was some efficacy" for universal mask requirements, she said. "With omicron, not at all. The curves, they really are pretty much the same."

If a person has an underlying risk, he or she should speak to a doctor about continuing to wear a mask, Bearman said. People with immunocompromising conditions and comorbidities are at greater risks of developing severe disease. People who develop symptoms should still get tested, and vaccination and boosters are still important, he added.