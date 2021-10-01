Most Richmond Public Schools staff and city workers are vaccinated, but terminations loom for those out of compliance

Stoney said job loss was on the table for city employees as well.

“Those who are not vaccinated, do not have exemptions and are determined to not be in compliance with the policy will be subject to progressive discipline, including leave without pay and up to and including loss of employment,” Nolan said in a statement.

The head of the firefighter's union in Richmond, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 995, in August pushed back against the city's mandate, calling the vaccine an "experimental drug" and saying pregnant members of the union were concerned for their safety (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged pregnant people to be vaccinated against COVID-19). Keith Andes, the head of the department, didn't respond to an interview request by press time. In August, he asked for a "timeout" on the vaccine mandate.

The Richmond Coalition of Police, which represents at least 300 of Richmond's police department staff, also cited a lack of clarity on disciplinary actions from the mandate as a point of concern. A representative from RCOP didn’t respond to an interview request by press time.

“We cannot support or condemn a policy that is open ended,” Pilot Carl Scott, the vice president of the Richmond Coalition of Police, wrote in an email in August. “RCOP recognizes that the pandemic continues and encourages everyone to get vaccinated. More importantly, we support our officers’ right of choice in health matters that affect them & their family’s health.”