Mother, 3 children slain in Chester remembered at funeral

Hundreds of family, friends, teachers, classmates and community members gathered Tuesday to celebrate the lives of JoAnna Cottle and her three children. The service at Destination Church in Hopewell was held 11 days after the four were found dead in their Chester home.

“You know, we’re coming together as a family,” said Stephen Bradshaw, Cottle’s first cousin. “We’ve had laughs, we’ve had our struggles, our cries, but overall, we’re just trusting the Lord.”

Bradshaw spoke on behalf of the family an hour before the funeral service began. He said the family has continued to stay resilient after learning that Cottle’s former boyfriend Jonah Adams, 35, had been arrested in Maryland and is charged in the killings.

Chesterfield County police said Cottle, 39, and her children Kaelyn Parson, 13, and twins Kinsey Cottle, 4, and Jayson Cottle, 4, were found dead in their home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road.

Officers responded to the home after receiving calls of an intruder. Adams, the twins’ father, was arrested nine hours after, police said. A motive is unclear.

On Tuesday, attendees at the service wore ribbons representing the family’s favorite colors — red for JoAnna Cottle, purple for Kaelyn, green for Jason and pink for Kinsey.

Some pallbearers were teachers from the school that the children attended, and family members selected special vehicles to transport the caskets to the gravesite at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester.

“The babies loved anything with wheels, so they’re being carried by motorcycle. Kaelyn was our little princess, so she’s going out in Rolls-Royce,” he said.

Bobbie Ivey, Cottle’s sister, said the family called Cottle “momma bear” in honor of her fierce love and connection with the children.

“She loved everyone. There wasn’t a person she’d come across that she didn’t love and she always had a smile on her face, no matter what. She was always smiling. She was a protector,” Ivey said.

She said the children followed their mother’s loving example, especially Kaelyn.

“I have never seen a child who always had a smile on her face,” said Ivey. “That just amazed me about her, but that was her heart, that’s how hard she loved.”

Kaelyn’s love ran deep for everyone, according to her uncle Calvin Brown.

“She was the first,” said Brown. “She was the first grandchild. She was my first niece. She was the first of so many things.”

Brown said he’s thankful for the memories he and the Cottle family have shared and to the community that have helped them as they gather pictures, share memories and grieve

“We would like to turn back the time, but our family knows it was God’s time,” said Jeff Morton, Cottle’s brother and uncle to Kaelyn, Kinsey and Jayson. “They are in heaven now, I can feel it.”

At the end of the proceedings, three caskets were ushered to the hearses outside the church — one for Cottle, another for Kaelyn and a single coffin for twins Jayson and Kaelyn.

A private graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Park.

“Funerals are obviously a sad time, but we know that they’re looking down on us,” Bradshaw said.

A status hearing for Adams has been set for Dec. 7 in Charles County District Court. A hearing on Adams’ extradition is Dec. 21, according to court documents.