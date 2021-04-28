Mother and her 3-month old daughter dead and 3 others wounded in 'mass shooting' in South Richmond

A 30-year-old mother and her 3-month-old infant were killed Tuesday night in gunfire that also wounded three others at an apartment complex off Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond, Police Chief Gerald Smith said Wednesday.
A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were wounded in the “mass shooting” but survived, Smith said at a press conference Wednesday. They are in stable condition, Smith said.
Police do not believe the women and children were the intended targets. They were innocent bystanders who were outside enjoying the weather in a field at the Belt Atlantic apartments, formerly Midlothian Village apartments, in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, when gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Smith said.
One of the victims was holding the 3-month-old who was killed, but Smith could not immediately say which one.
Smith said a group of gunmen opened fire on the scene — and police believe they are responsible for shooting all five victims — and then another group returned fire. Police don’t believe the second group struck anyone.
"They were shooting across those courtyards," Smith said, describing the scene. "That courtyard was filled with kids at the time."
Most of the gunfire was directed at a single apartment, Smith said, which has led police to believe that it was the shooters’ target.
Detectives are following multiple leads, Smith said, but no one has been charged yet. Smith said the apartment complex had a good surveillance system and that police are reviewing footage from it.
At least three different types of guns were used: an assault rifle and two handguns, based on the shell casings recovered from the scene, Smith said.
"But that doesn't mean there were only three guns were used," he added. More guns of the those same calibers could have been involved.
Smith couldn’t say exactly how many shots had been fired or how many shell casings had been recovered, but he estimated the number would top 50.
Mayor Levar Stoney also spoke about the tragedy at Wednesday’s press conference.
“That’s exactly what it is, a tragedy,” Stoney said. “When a mother, and now a child, is gone because of indiscriminate gunfire without any regard for human life.”
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning: "To my knowledge, we haven’t lost any students to COVID. Thank god. But in same timeframe, we’ve lost nearly 10 to gun violence. Number goes up to many dozens since I became [superintendent] I’m well past heartbroken. I’m angry. We have to figure out how to stop this."
The infant slain on Tuesday is the fifth child under age 18 to be killed so far this year in Richmond. All but one were killed with guns.
This year, 28 people have been killed by violence in the city. (Richmond police only are counting 21 of them as homicides, as they are not required to count death investigations or justified shootings among their total.
In 2020, the city saw nine homicide victims under age 18, the largest number of any year since 2017. Another teenager was killed, but police stopped short of calling it a homicide.
"Every day it seems there’s another firearms tragedy somewhere in America," said Rep. Donald McEachin, whose district includes the apartment complex, in a statement Wednesday. "We must catch the person who did this and do something about the senseless epidemic of gun violence. Those who are violent or dangerous must not have easy access to firearms because too often, those situations end up like this — with innocent civilians dead and injured,"
“These tragedies must stop. Innocent lives are now lost and more people ... are in the hospital fighting to survive,” McEachin said. “My heart goes out to the families and to those in the community of Belt Atlantic who lost loved ones and were in fear of their lives."
A police officer was also involved in a collision responding to the scene. Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle are OK, Smith said, though he added that the officer was “banged up.” Smith said he hadn’t read the crash report yet so he couldn’t say what had happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
You can also submit tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
