Mother and her 3-month old daughter dead and 3 others wounded in 'mass shooting' in South Richmond

This year, 28 people have been killed by violence in the city. (Richmond police only are counting 21 of them as homicides, as they are not required to count death investigations or justified shootings among their total.

In 2020, the city saw nine homicide victims under age 18, the largest number of any year since 2017. Another teenager was killed, but police stopped short of calling it a homicide.

"Every day it seems there’s another firearms tragedy somewhere in America," said Rep. Donald McEachin, whose district includes the apartment complex, in a statement Wednesday. "We must catch the person who did this and do something about the senseless epidemic of gun violence. Those who are violent or dangerous must not have easy access to firearms because too often, those situations end up like this — with innocent civilians dead and injured,"

“These tragedies must stop. Innocent lives are now lost and more people ... are in the hospital fighting to survive,” McEachin said. “My heart goes out to the families and to those in the community of Belt Atlantic who lost loved ones and were in fear of their lives."