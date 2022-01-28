It has been, Fatimo Ibrahim said without exaggeration, a “long journey.”

From growing up in Nigeria to immigrating as a teen to New York, where her life spiraled into what seemed a hopeless situation, to a move to Richmond where she lived for a time in a homeless shelter and then many years in public housing where she raised her four children. Through years and years of ups and downs and working hard and holding her family together, and telling her kids to do their homework and pushing them to take advantage of the opportunity of formal education that she never had, all the while looking forward to what she hoped would be a better day.

To this:

A better day.

And a home of her own.

“I feel so happy, I don’t know to describe it,” Ibrahim said after moving into the house she purchased in South Richmond. “This is my dream home.”

Ibrahim moved in late December, leaving Gilpin Court and her old life behind.

“I’m getting used to it,” she said of the new place. “The first night, I couldn’t sleep. The second day, a little bit. The third day was OK. Right now … I’m comfortable.”

Said Carol Adams, a police officer who has become a close friend, “This is such an amazing story … of what true grit and hard work and determination can get you.”

Ibrahim, 55, was the subject of a photo-story by Times-Dispatch photojournalist Daniel Sangjib Min in 2019, which focused on her faith and perseverance and the drive she instilled in her children, the three oldest who are now college graduates and working (the youngest is in her next-to-last year of high school).

“I am grateful my children are going to places I have never been, and God makes everything work out for me and my family,” she told Min.

And now she is in a place she could only have dreamed of for so many years: a house she can call her own.

As a child, Ibrahim worked on her family’s farm in Nigeria, but did not attend school. (“I pray to God if I have children I’m going to make sure they go to school,” she says). At age 17, she followed a neighbor to New York, where she worked for a family in a job for which she said she was not always paid. She had three children with a man she met in New York, but the relationship soured, and she was left overwhelmed by life, not knowing how she would be able to support her children.

By chance, she met a woman who introduced her to a nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where Ibrahim found a renewed outlook on life. The woman, Ibrahim says, might have been “an angel from God.”

“Since I found the Mormon Church,” Ibrahim said, “I am full of joy.”

She moved her family to Richmond, having been told by friends it would be a better place to raise her children. It has been anything but easy, but she and they have persevered and kept the faith.

She made certain they went to school and did their work and took advantage of programs that might benefit them. That’s how she met Adams, who had organized a program at Gilpin Court, in which, among other topics, she brought in doctors and lawyers and representatives of other professions to talk to the kids. Generally, the children came by themselves or their parents dropped them off and left.

Except for Ibrahim, who stayed and listened, too. She never left her children.

“She did everything she could do to make sure they were involved in the programs,” said Adams. “She was going to help give her kids an edge. She was going to make sure her children had the opportunity for education that she did not have. She did not want her children to struggle like she did.”

Adams became good friends with Ibrahim, even traveling to Nigeria with her when Ibrahim made her first visit there in decades to see family. She marvels at Ibrahim’s ever-present smile, her optimism and her “good heart.”

“Just to know her is the most amazing thing in the world,” Adams said.

