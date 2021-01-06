Mother of Hopewell nurse who died from COVID on New Year's Day says virus 'ravaged her body'

"This is about Syvie, but it's about the people who are not paying attention to the severity of this virus," Terry said. "I want Syvie to be remembered as a hard-working nurse, but I also want her to be remembered as someone who followed the science. Syvie knew this virus was devastatingly scary. She tried everything she knew how to stay safe."

The two women were close and spoke for 30 minutes daily on Robertson's way to and from work. Terry said her daughter stayed home, when not working. If she did venture out, she wore a mask; at work, she donned more personal protective equipment, Terry said.

She encouraged others to do the same: "Mask up. Listen to the CDC. Take every word they say to heart."

"If we don't listen, there will be a lot more people grieving the loss of their loved ones," Terry continued.

"I didn't think my daughter would die of COVID. We never thought of that. We thought her mask and PPE would protect her," Terry said.

Robertson tested positive for COVID-19 in November. Two days after hospitalization, Robertson entered the ICU; two more days later, she was on a ventilator, Terry said. She spent the holiday season alone and unconscious as her body slowly broke down, Terry said.