Motorcycle passenger killed in Hanover crash; authorities still investigating

A motorcycle passenger was killed Friday night in a crash in Hanover County.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 11900 block of North Lakeridge Parkway at around 11 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle, with two riders, was traveling westbound on North Lakeridge Parkway when it collided with a 2010 Dodge sedan turning eastbound onto North Lakeridge Parkway out of a business parking lot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle passenger, Amanda Paige Ball, 25, of Glen Allen, was a pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the VCU Medical Center. The Dodge sedan driver was not inured.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.