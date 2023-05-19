The Richmond Police Department Crash Team has identified the motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision on Hull Street Road on Friday as Daniel Hooban, 35, of Chesterfield County.

At 6:25 a.m., officers were summoned to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road because of a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle. Officers found Hooban, the sole rider of the motorcycle, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, an adult female, remained on scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to investigate. Investigators determined the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road. The team conducted interviews, took measurements and are still investigating the circumstances of this fatal collision. At this time, no charges have been filed.