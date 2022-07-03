 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist from Chesterfield who struck guardrail killed in crash

A Chesterfield man was killed Saturday night in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Interstate 95, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police responded to an 8:10 p.m. crash on I-95 northbound on the ramp to Route 288 northbound.

North Chesterfield resident Kenneth Tate Jr., 36, was pronounced dead on the scene after driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ex500 off the road, according to police.

Authorities say Tate struck a guardrail at a high speed and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing his helmet.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

mfitzgerald@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @MaddyFitzWrites

