Motorcyclist from Chesterfield who struck guardrail killed in crash

A Chesterfield man was killed Saturday night in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Interstate 95, according to Virginia State Police.
State Police responded to an 8:10 p.m. crash on I-95 northbound on the ramp to Route 288 northbound.
North Chesterfield resident Kenneth Tate Jr., 36, was pronounced dead on the scene after driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ex500 off the road, according to police.
Authorities say Tate struck a guardrail at a high speed and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing his helmet.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
