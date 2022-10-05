Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday when it collided with a passenger car on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County, police said.

The victim's name was being withheld by police until relatives could be notified.

Chesterfield police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Courthouse Road about 6:45 a.m. when a 2012 Toyota Camry turned onto Courthouse Road from Dakins Drive. The motorcycle struck the Camry.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Camry were not injured, police said.