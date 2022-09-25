Motorcyclist killed in South Side crash

Richmond police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in South Richmond on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street, where an SUV attempting to turn from Broad Rock Road onto East 35th Street collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, a man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department.

Police have not released further information.

The department asks anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Crash Team Investigator William Kress at (804) 510-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.