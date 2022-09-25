 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist killed in South Side crash

  • 0
police tape

Richmond Region Tourism's new video on Pet Friendly RVA. "Explore the Richmond Region with your best four-legged friend. We have pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, breweries, parks and more to make your pet’s visit just as enjoyable as yours."

Richmond police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in South Richmond on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street, where an SUV attempting to turn from Broad Rock Road onto East 35th Street collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, a man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department.

Police have not released further information.

People are also reading…

The department asks anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Crash Team Investigator William Kress at (804) 510-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

— Sean McGoey

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yum! Ruby Scoops is spreading Pride love through ice cream. - from 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News