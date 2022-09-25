 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist killed in Southside crash

  • 0
police tape

Richmond Region Tourism's new video on Pet Friendly RVA. "Explore the Richmond Region with your best four-legged friend. We have pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, breweries, parks and more to make your pet’s visit just as enjoyable as yours."

Richmond police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday evening in South Richmond.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street, where an SUV attempting to turn from Broad Rock Road onto East 35th street collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, a man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department. Police have not released further information.

Police ask that anyone with additional information about the incident contact Richmond Police Department Crash Team Investigator William Kress at (804) 510-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chesterfield bus crash videos

Watch now: Camera footage shows inside of Chesterfield school bus crash
Education
top story

Watch now: Camera footage shows inside of Chesterfield school bus crash

  • THE TIMES-DISPATCH
  • 0

The Times-Dispatch has acquired school bus video of a crash that occurred in Chesterfield in April. 

Watch now: Video of Chesterfield bus crash released

Watch now: Video of Chesterfield bus crash released

  • 0

Several injuries were reported after a bus crash in Chesterfield in April. The Times-Dispatch obtained camera footage from inside the bus.

Watch now: Video shows bus crash in Chesterfield

Watch now: Video shows bus crash in Chesterfield

  • 0

Several injuries were reported after a bus crash in Chesterfield in April. The Times-Dispatch obtained camera footage from inside the bus.

Watch now: Chesterfield school bus crash

Watch now: Chesterfield school bus crash

  • 0

Several injuries were reported after a bus crash in Chesterfield in April. The Times-Dispatch obtained camera footage from inside the bus.

Watch now: Video shows inside of bus during crash in Chesterfield

Watch now: Video shows inside of bus during crash in Chesterfield

  • 0

Several injuries were reported after a bus crash in Chesterfield in April. The Times-Dispatch obtained camera footage from inside the bus.

smcgoey@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @SeanMcGoey

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News