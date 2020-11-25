Mudd: Support local journalism to keep our community strong; subscribe to The Times-Dispatch

As we approach the end of this most unusual year of pandemic, protests and a historic presidential election, it’s a good time to reflect on what matters most.
Family. Friends. Community. Compassion.
It’s been particularly unusual for us here at the Richmond Times-Dispatch as our staff members have had to personally navigate all the twists and turns of 2020, while also remaining committed to our vital role of informing our community and keeping it safe.
This year more than ever, our staff has worked tirelessly to balance the health of our families with the health of our community. We’ve also endeavored to represent the incredible diversity of our region in our coverage.
Our news coverage educates and entertains. It inspires and informs. It provides perspective and invites reflection. Our reporters strive to keep you current on the most important happenings across the state and in your neighborhood.
We aim to make you smarter, and we feel confident that we succeed each day with our packed print product delivered to your doorstep and our constantly updated website.
If you’re reading this and you already subscribe to our print or digital products, thank you. During this week of Thanksgiving, we appreciate those of you who help fund our news staff and allow them to continue our legacy of 170-plus years of journalism.
If you’re reading this and you’re an occasional Times-Dispatch reader but not a subscriber, consider these scenarios:
If it weren’t for our journalists monitoring state government and public officials, who would hold the powerful accountable?
If it weren’t for our coverage of public schools and local government agencies, how would you know how your taxes were being spent?
If our masterful columnists and storytellers weren’t writing memorable stories about people in your community, and if our photographers weren’t capturing stunning still images and compelling video, you’d miss these daily glimpses of humanity.
Life would be less vibrant, and certainly less interesting, without The Times-Dispatch. You’d lack stories and images that provide insight into our rich communities, and you wouldn’t have access to perspectives from people whose life experiences are very different from your own.
So you have this commitment from our staff: We’ll continue to provide engaging content that informs, holds the powerful accountable, rights wrongs, and reflects our community. In exchange, we ask you to commit to supporting our work.
Reflecting on this year means reflecting on the work we do and our focus on serving our community. We take seriously our role of informing, but also listening. If there’s something you’d like to see covered – whether it’s a government agency or a great feature story – we want to know. Don’t hesitate to call or email.
As always, thank you for reading the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Paige Mudd is executive editor and vice president of news for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Reach her at pmudd@timesdispatch.com or (804) 649-6671.