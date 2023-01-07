Multi-vehicle crash in Hanover results in one fatality

Authorities in Hanover County responded at around 7 a.m. Saturday to Route 301 between Stumpy and Peaks roads for a multivehicle crash that left one person dead, a spokesperson for Hanover Fire-EMS said.
That section of Route 301 is a mostly residential two-lane road about 5 miles east of the Hanover airport. Authorities did not identify the number of cars involved or a cause for the wreck or say if any charges were filed.
The incident caused a substantial fuel leak, which was managed by an outside contractor, the spokesperson said.
Fave 6: Eric Kolenich shares six memorable stories from 2022
Some patients have been transferred hours away across the state. Others remain in hospitals ill-equipped to treat them. And others sit in emergency room beds — or chairs — waiting for an open bed upstairs.
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Virginia hospitals charge hundreds of dollars for this COVID drug, even though the government distributes it for free
While healthy patients receive vaccines for free, Virginia Commonwealth University Health and University of Virginia Health charge more than $1,000 for the administration of Evusheld.
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
At VCU, "way more people smoke weed than drink," one student said.
“For me to still be alive at 24, to do what I love, to do what I dreamed, it’s a huge, huge blessing.”
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich