Multi-vehicle crash in Hanover results in one fatality

Meteorologist Sean Sublette examines the potential for snow across Virginia starting on Friday, January 13

Authorities in Hanover County responded at around 7 a.m. Saturday to Route 301 between Stumpy and Peaks roads for a multivehicle crash that left one person dead, a spokesperson for Hanover Fire-EMS said.

That section of Route 301 is a mostly residential two-lane road about 5 miles east of the Hanover airport. Authorities did not identify the number of cars involved or a cause for the wreck or say if any charges were filed.

The incident caused a substantial fuel leak, which was managed by an outside contractor, the spokesperson said.

Some patients have been transferred hours away across the state. Others remain in hospitals ill-equipped to treat them. And others sit in emergency room beds — or chairs — waiting for an open bed upstairs.

