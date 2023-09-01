Musical salutes little-known WWII unit, made of mostly Black women, who got the mail through

For actor and one-time Petersburg resident Blair Underwood, the new musical based on a little-known predominately-Black, all-women U.S. Army Battalion that lifted the morale of World War II troops is a labor of love on many levels.

“I am proudly an Army brat,” said Underwood, executive producer of “Six-Triple-Eight, A New Musical” based on the heroics of the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Underwood, the son of a retired U.S. Army colonel at what had been known as Fort Lee in Petersburg, is bringing to the stage the story of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, who commanded the unit known as the “6888," and was the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II.

In 2019, the fort -- the same base where Underwood’s father was stationed when it honored Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee -- was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in part in tribute to the Six-Triple-Eight’s leader, who was the driving force behind the unit’s success despite racism and segregation.

In 1946, a 26-year-old Adams led her unit overseas to solve the U.S. Army’s morale busting issue -- mail wasn't getting through. A lack of personnel available to man the postal service caused mountains of letters and care packages for the troops on the front line to stack up undelivered in warehouses in England; some for over two years.

“In World War II, sometimes soldiers were deployed for one, two, three years at a time so that distance from family could be very very long. That added to the importance of the morale and the connection with your loved ones,” said Tracy Bradford, U.S. Army Women’s Museum curator.

The museum is in Fort Gregg-Adams and has an exhibit dedicated to the Six-Triple-Eight.

Staff Sgt. Desiree J. O’Neal is currently stationed at Fort Gregg- Adams and knows all too well the importance of receiving mail from home.

“Knowing that mail is coming in from family is phenomenal, whether it be a care package, or a letter It’s that feeling just knowing that somebody cares about me or is waiting for my return,” O’Neal said. “It keeps me motivated to keep pushing so I can come home.”

Working around the clock, seven days a week, the unit split into eight-hour shifts to create a system of sorting, rerouting and sometimes even repackaging undelivered letters and care packages in Europe, then France.

The mission was expected to take six months. The Six-Triple-Eight was also expected to fail. The battalion got it done in three.

The unit’s unofficial motto was, “No mail, low morale”.

Underwood saw the musical as an opportunity to uplift his biggest support group, Black women.

“The group of people that stood by me the most, have been Black women” said Underwood. “From the very beginning of my career to this very day. So anytime I have a chance to uplift a story about them, I jump at the chance.”

The creative team for the musical includes book writer Morgan J. Smart, song writer Ronvé O’Daniel and composer Jevares C. Myrick. The production team is comprised of Underwood as executive producer and Holly Garman and Joe Trentacosta as co-creators and producers. The musicals historical advisor is Army Veteran and Six-Triple-Eight advocate Edna Cummings.

Garman envisioned the characters coming to life after reading an article about L. Col. Charity Adams in The New York Times. Garman was so struck over the article she had to read it three times.

“Unfortunately it was another piece of Black history and American history that had kind of gotten pushed in to the archives,” said Garman.

There is no date set for opening night just yet, however Garman says the musical will be heading to New York’s storied Broadway.

“Our hope is to have something open in Birmingham, England where the 6888 was stationed first, followed by a run in London and then move to Broadway,” said Garman. “So we’re hoping in the next year or so.”

“Musicals take between eight to 10 years to develop fully. We have been told we are really ahead of the game,” continued Garman. “We want to honor these ladies especially while they are still alive.”

Adams died in 2002 and was buried in Ohio. There are currently five living members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Musical historical advisor Edna Cummings has been advocating for the Six-Triple-Eight since 2017. She and Army veteran Elizabeth Helm-Frazier have worked diligently to ensure the troop is not only getting recognized but honored.

“It’s a passion,” said Cummings. “They paved a way for my service. It’s because of them I can serve.”

In 2021, the Six-Triple-Eight received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the nation. According to Cummings their response to the recent recognition has been modest. Some of them asking ‘what’s the big deal, we just did our jobs’.

“These women wanted to serve, these women wanted to do their part to serve their country even though their country was not particular serving them,” said Helm-Frazier. “They served with pride with dedication and commitment and with dignity. They set the standard for us.”