Muslim Americans reflect on the legacy of Sept. 11, 2001

On the morning of the attacks and the days afterward, she did not allow her two young daughters, an infant and a 2-year-old, to see any of the news coverage about it. But it was impossible to insulate them from how other people might react to a Muslim person in public.

“I remember very clearly being at the Dulles Worldgate Center in Herndon. I was driving a station wagon at the time. As I was getting into my car, a man in the adjacent parking space started to yell and point his middle finger at me,” she said, recalling an incident that happened just a few months later in 2001. “I tried to get my girls into the car quickly so that I could shield them.”

Alison Kysia, a Muslim American artist and activist based in Fairfax, is working on a storytelling project centered around Muslim women who experienced anti-Islamic bigotry after Sept. 11. The project, 99 Clay Vessels, is visualized through a series of 99 handmade pinch pots that are symbolic to Islam and figuratively hold the stories of Muslim women from around the country.

Growing up with an Arab American father, she was proud of her cultural heritage, but grade school classmates still stereotyped him as a terrorist even before 2001. She said that bigotry and misunderstanding only grew in the 9/11 era.