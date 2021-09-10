Muslim Americans reflect on the legacy of Sept. 11, 2001

When Humayun Khan was growing up, his father would often take the family to the Jefferson Memorial, telling him to read the words etched on the walls inside the dome.
The boy took the ideals and virtues behind Thomas Jefferson’s words to heart.
No man shall be compelled to frequent or support religious worship or ministry or shall otherwise suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief. And We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.
Those same words had also inspired his father, Khizr Khan, to bring their family to the United States. Years later, his son would die serving their adopted home country in a war that was launched after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
There are multiple layers of grief Muslim Americans carry from the two decades that followed. The legacy of the attacks trigger complex feelings for the approximately 3.5 million adherents of Islam in the U.S.
U.S. Army Capt. Humayun S.M. Khan — who taught children with disabilities how to swim in high school and took pride in leading others — died in Iraq in 2004, keeping his fellow soldiers away from a suspected suicide bomber that killed him.
“He was a peacemaker in our family. ... Up until the end of his life, he displayed that care and feeling of fulfillment by encouraging others,” Khan said in an interview at his home in Charlottesville last month. “I pay highest tribute to American servicemen and servicewomen because their mission is honorable.”
There are other parents who mourned their children and other relatives who died in the attacks and the two wars since then. At the same time, Muslim Americans fearfully endured a sustained rise in hate-motivated crimes against them. Magnified government surveillance and scrutiny in their communities also led to disillusionment over whether their constitutional right to reasonable privacy would be honored.
At the same time, some Muslims in Virginia say their community has become more involved in civic life and dialogue with neighbors and other faith groups, finding acceptance and mutual understanding.
******
Suja Amir, a Muslim community advocate who resides in Henrico County, used to live in a New Jersey apartment with a skyline view of New York City when the twin towers still stood above all other buildings there. She left for a family friend’s wedding in Virginia a few days before the attacks on Sept. 11.
For months after she returned, she could still see smoke rising from the rubble in Lower Manhattan, where she would often stop for breakfast during her work commute into the city.
She said she sometimes becomes emotional whenever she sees the images of the city.
“It was so much more visceral for the people who lived and worked there. It was their community,” she said. “Whenever I see the skyline, I still feel this way. Even though I didn’t live there that long, I still feel connected.”
She added: “My daughter almost lost her mom. She was only 9 months old at the time.”
Amir, 46, said she felt she was attacked again in the aftermath as people started to suspect that anyone who wore a head scarf or appeared to be Arab or Muslim was supportive of the attacks or disloyal to the U.S.
From 1998 to 2000, there were an average of 30 victims of anti-Islamic hate crimes across the country each year, according to FBI records. The average number of victims is now nearly seven times higher, with an average of about 200 victims each year over the past three.
The number of hate crimes directed at Muslims spiked after Donald Trump proposed keeping all Muslims from entering the country as he campaigned for the office. Law enforcement agencies reported 300 victims of anti-Islamic hate crimes to the FBI in 2015. They then reported nearly 400 victims the following year, which was more than twice as many two years earlier.
Those numbers, however, do not capture every Muslim person who encountered harassment from strangers.
******
Ammarah DeCuir, an American University education professor, said she lived in fear for her personal safety.
DeCuir, 49, said she was already familiar with racial discrimination growing up as an African American girl in California. As a Muslim woman who wears a headscarf, however, she felt that she could become a target of random violence.
On the morning of the attacks and the days afterward, she did not allow her two young daughters, an infant and a 2-year-old, to see any of the news coverage about it. But it was impossible to insulate them from how other people might react to a Muslim person in public.
“I remember very clearly being at the Dulles Worldgate Center in Herndon. I was driving a station wagon at the time. As I was getting into my car, a man in the adjacent parking space started to yell and point his middle finger at me,” she said, recalling an incident that happened just a few months later in 2001. “I tried to get my girls into the car quickly so that I could shield them.”
Alison Kysia, a Muslim American artist and activist based in Fairfax, is working on a storytelling project centered around Muslim women who experienced anti-Islamic bigotry after Sept. 11. The project, 99 Clay Vessels, is visualized through a series of 99 handmade pinch pots that are symbolic to Islam and figuratively hold the stories of Muslim women from around the country.
Growing up with an Arab American father, she was proud of her cultural heritage, but grade school classmates still stereotyped him as a terrorist even before 2001. She said that bigotry and misunderstanding only grew in the 9/11 era.
“I wore a hijab for 14 years. I finally stopped wearing it around 2015 because the situation on the street had become dangerous,” she said. “I was constantly having massive anxiety attacks about my safety and the safety of my children because people just say awful things on the street.
“The ways that we are represented in the media are so degrading and dehumanizing. People think that somehow our religion and the men in our lives oppress us — yet what I’m saying is the greatest sense of oppression I have felt is from non-Muslims wanting to attack me because I’m Muslim.”
******
Ali Faruk, a nonprofit director who lives in the Richmond area, said he remembers his father, an Air Force officer who worked at the Pentagon, putting up American flags and military certificates and commendations throughout their home in Prince William County.
Faruk, 37, said he thinks the patriotic display may have been intended to ward suspicion from neighbors or would-be intruders.
It was about three years later when he gained a better understanding of why, when he was profiled by federal authorities while waiting for a car ride home from an internship near the Pentagon.
“A giant van pulled up and there’s like three or four dudes decked out like they’re supposed to be in Baghdad — I’m talking full-automatic machine guns, body armor and boots,” he said. “They just pulled up and started asking me a bunch of questions. I was wearing a suit and tie and a backpack.”
After seeing white American domestic terrorists, such as Dylann Roof, who murdered nine Black parishioners at a church in South Carolina, and James Alex Fields, who drove his car into crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, killing one person and injuring 35 others, Faruk questions whether white people are ever profiled the same way.
“I was a 20-year-old brown kid. I wasn’t dressed like the Taliban,” he said. “Terrorism is a real thing that needs serious solutions. There are absolutely terrorists who use Islam as a way to gain political power. But there are lots of other kinds of terrorists ... in other countries and states who believe that violence is an acceptable form of political expression.”
Amir said the government used the suspicion and vitriol against Muslim people to justify the usurping of their civil liberties and rights over the past 20 years.
About a year after the attacks, President George W. Bush’s administration created the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, requiring tens of thousands of mostly Middle Eastern men and boys to register with the government while in the U.S.; immigrant rights and civil liberty groups opposed it, saying it unfairly discriminated against Muslim people and violated their rights.
The government officially ended the program in 2016, five years after it was suspended.
Amir and Faruk also spoke of how FBI agents would often visit their mosques, asking them to be wary of people in their congregations who might be prone to radicalization. They also spoke about reports of federal agents attempting to develop informants in Muslim congregations around the country, creating an air of suspicion among neighbors and a fear of false accusations.
Several interviewed for this story drew parallels to how the U.S. government treated Japanese Americans during World War II, when approximately 112,000 of them were placed in internment camps.
“It’s done time and time again in a strategic manner. It’s poisonous because it works,” said Amir, who was born in Illinois. “Our [Muslim] community was constantly asked to condemn terrorism. I grew up here. Over time, I noticed there was this assumption that it was the driving force behind all terrorism.”
******
In the wake of the attacks, Zulfi Khan (no relation to Khizr Khan), a now-retired businessman and longtime advocate for the Muslim community in Richmond, said he felt it was necessary to appear in local media to condemn the attacks, to show that Muslim Americans were appalled.
In an interview last month, he said the attackers distorted Islam to justify mass murder, citing a verse of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, that says, ”whosoever kills an innocent human being, it shall be as if he killed all mankind.”
“We can never forget the impact of 9/11,” he said in the interview. “I don’t want anyone to ever forget that there are people in this world who can exploit your religion.”
Zulfi Khan said there seems a better understanding of Islam and broader acceptance of Muslim Americans in the general public because of the outreach and advocacy work of activists and political leaders.
Still, he said, the negative stereotypes and the religion’s association with terrorism is exacerbated by racism against people from the Middle East, South Asia, Africa and other parts of the world where Islam is a common religion.
“When people used to talk about ‘our way of life’ or the U.S. being ‘the civilized world,’ ... what they don’t understand is the hurt you’re causing another person,” he said, explaining how such language implies a sense of superiority over others. “When they talked about terrorists being from Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia, you’re indirectly labeling all the people there.”
******
Khizr Khan speaks highly of the U.S. and how people here made him feel welcome when he and his family arrived in the 1980s. Still, he worried about whether his son would encounter prejudice or discrimination in the armed services.
That type of ignorance, he said, is what led Trump to propose banning all Muslims from entering the U.S.
Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, Khan said such a policy would have prevented his family from coming to America, violating the spirit of the U.S. Constitution.
The speech received extended news coverage after Trump criticized the family, drawing a bipartisan rebuke of his reaction to Khan’s appearance at the convention with his wife, Ghazala Khan.
Khan noted that religious freedom was a foundational value in the creation of the U.S., citing the 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom authored by Jefferson and how it informed the adoption of the First Amendment.
“Many countries have this in their culture and philosophies, but not as legislation,” he said. “I call it human dignity. We are all equal in it.”
He said it was those virtues enshrined in the Constitution that drew him to come to the U.S. more than 40 years ago.
Zulfi Khan said he believes that is why many others also seek to make America their home.
In the years after 9/11, Khizr Khan and DeCuir said they have seen more Muslim Americans taking leadership roles in local, state and federal government to assert their rights and advocate for their communities.
“The seeds that were planted in the months and years after 9/11 are bearing fruit of deep civic commitment and leadership opportunities,” DeCuir said. “I can’t trace the steps of how it happened, but it’s exciting to see.”
It sets a good example for younger Muslim Americans, but DeCuir, an education policy expert, said she also worries that some students may continue to face prejudice from classmates and teachers when lessons about 9/11 are taught.
DeCuir said that’s why it’s important for teachers to adopt culturally responsive lesson plans so that students are not bullied for their family’s cultural or religious heritage.
Khizr Khan said Muslim Americans must continue to claim their citizenship by being politically engaged and involved in their communities to make sure they are properly represented.
Unless they are engaged, he said, it can lead to marginalization and the same biased policies he spoke out against five years ago.
Better yet, he said, it is a way to shape the future of the country their children will inherit.
