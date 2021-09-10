Muslim Americans reflect on legacy of Sept. 11, 2001

On the morning of the attack and the days afterward, she did not allow her two young daughters, an infant and a 2-year-old, to see any of the news coverage about it. But it was impossible to insulate them from how other people might react to a Muslim person in public.

“I remember very clearly being at the Dulles Worldgate Center in Herndon. I was driving a station wagon at the time. As I was getting into my car, a man in the adjacent parking space started to yell and point his middle finger at me,” she said, recalling an incident that happened just a few months later in 2001. “I tried to get my girls into the car as quickly so that I could shield them.”

Alison Kysia, a Muslim American artist and activist based in Fairfax, is working on a storytelling project centered around Muslim women who experienced anti-Islamic bigotry after Sept. 11. The project, 99 Clay Vessels, is visualized through a series of 99 handmade pinch pots that are symbolic to Islam and figuratively hold the stories of Muslim women from around the country.

Growing up with an Arab-American father, she was proud of her cultural heritage, but grade school classmates still stereotyped him as a terrorist even before 2001. She said that bigotry and misunderstanding only grew in the 9/11-era.