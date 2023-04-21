As Ramadan comes to a close with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr this weekend, a group of young Muslims, joining heart and mind, have been leading evening prayers in Richmond during the holy month.

At the Islamic Center of Richmond, Muhammad Uzair Rais, 17, Mohamed Aaqil, 15, Hashim Meeran, 12, and Yousuf Kmz, 10, have learned or are in the process of learning the Quran, the holy book of Islam that consists of more than 600 pages and 77,000 words.

Muhammad and Mohamed previously completed their studies to become a Hafiz — meaning they can recite the entire Quran by memory.

The two teens have led evening prayers at local mosques throughout Ramadan, citing parts of the holy book for around 25 days until it is finished.

“It’s mostly nerves because you don’t want to make mistakes, and a lot of people are praying behind you,” Mohamed said. “But as you keep on doing it slowly, you get into the groove, and it’ll be more comfortable in that situation.”

In many other religions and faiths, the person leading the prayer reads from a book of scripture. In Islam, saying the Quran by heart serves a practical purpose because Muslims bow and kneel at different points during prayers. It also serves a spiritual belief of granting Muslims a closer connection with God.

“We believe that we are spiritually nearer to Allah, to God, when you are in your prayers,” said Rais Haris, Muhammad's father. “When you are in your prayer, we consider that we are standing in front of God. So imagine that you are talking to the creator of the universe, and you are directly talking to him. We don’t want to dilute that (conversation) with a book if you don’t know it.”

The students typically begin their Quran studies between 8 and 11 years old, and it takes two to three years to learn the whole text. Hashim and Yousuf are continuing their studies under the instruction of Hafeez Khan. The younger students often start off leading prayers at smaller mosques to build their confidence.

“Sometimes they put me in a hard situation, but the other times they are very good,” Khan said. “The good part is they are carrying their secular education along with their Quran memorization.”

The students’ secular education varies, with some attending public or private schools and others opting to be home-schooled.

The Quran is written in Arabic, which is not the native tongue of some students. For non-native speakers, the general approach is memorizing the Quran first, and then continuing to study the Arabic language.

“You have to take another course for a year or two to understand the language,” Muhammad said. “But we can read Arabic like any native speaker.”

Eid offers the chance for Muslims, including the young Hafiz, to celebrate and reflect on the hard work and dedication they have taken on during their holy month.

“Among the many blessings of Ramadan, one is to refresh the commitment and determination to be truthful to the principles and values taught in Islam for the good of humanity,” said Zulfi Khan, a longstanding advocate for the Muslim community in the greater Richmond area.

A Hafiz can show commitment and determination by traveling to different mosques to recite the Quran for different congregations. This year, the Richmond-area mosques welcomed other Hafiz to lead evening prayers.

Students Mohamed Wague, 19, Sameer Ishaq, 18, and Luqmam Mohamed, 16, traveled from the Michigan Islamic Institute in Warren, Michigan, to the Islamic Center of Henrico & Masjid Al-Falah to recite the Quran.

The students moved from different parts of Texas to reside at the full-time boarding school. They attribute their successes in learning Islamic studies to self-discipline.

“Your parents aren’t with you, so you have to take care of yourself,” Ishaq said. “That’s going to help you for the outside world.”

Even though the students at the school are not allowed certain things such as electronics, like cellphones, they have other recreational resources such as a gym and fitness center. They also relish the opportunity to strengthen their faith.

“The teachers and principals are so engaging with the students,” Wague said. “They take the students out on (trips), so after that you enjoy the school and you don’t even want to go home.”

Other students from the Michigan Islamic Institute have traveled to mosques in California, Seattle and Northern Virginia to lead evening prayers.

“A lot of people think it’s hard to do, and it is hard from the beginning,” Ishaq said. “But you get used to it.”