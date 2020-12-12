 Skip to main content
'Mustache' event raises $500,000 for local children's charities
20181213_MET_BILL_01

Graham Lloyd (from left), Jared Jamison, and Mike Jackson paying tribute to Burt "The Bandit" Reynolds at the Richmond chapter of Mustaches for Kids' annual "Stache Bash," on Nov. 30, 2018. Mustaches for Kids Richmond is a nonprofit organization that raises money for children's charities through donations made to participants who grow mustaches for the month of November every year. This year, 190 "growers" raised $308,000.

 Karen Gage

Mustaches 4 Kids Richmond, a charitable organization where men grow mustaches to raise awareness and money for local children’s charities, raised just over $500,000 in its recent monthlong campaign.

The fundraising total is the most the organization has raised in a single year since the volunteer-run organization was founded in 2003, eclipsing the previous high of $360,000 raised in 2019.

Since its inception, the group has raised $2.3 million for local children’s causes.

Over the years, M4K Richmond has donated $783,200 to Children’s Hospital Foundation to support Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU with $500,000 going directly to the new Wonder Tower at the hospital.

With the dollar-for-dollar matching campaign CHF is running, the $500,000 gift from M4K Richmond is equal to a $1 million donation.

M4K Richmond’s 2020 campaign “growing season” ran from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, when the final fundraising tally of $500,417 was announced at a virtual “Stache Bash.”

