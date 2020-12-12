'Mustache' event raises $500,000 for local children's charities

Mustaches 4 Kids Richmond, a charitable organization where men grow mustaches to raise awareness and money for local children’s charities, raised just over $500,000 in its recent monthlong campaign.
The fundraising total is the most the organization has raised in a single year since the volunteer-run organization was founded in 2003, eclipsing the previous high of $360,000 raised in 2019.
Since its inception, the group has raised $2.3 million for local children’s causes.
Over the years, M4K Richmond has donated $783,200 to Children’s Hospital Foundation to support Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU with $500,000 going directly to the new Wonder Tower at the hospital.
With the dollar-for-dollar matching campaign CHF is running, the $500,000 gift from M4K Richmond is equal to a $1 million donation.
M4K Richmond’s 2020 campaign “growing season” ran from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, when the final fundraising tally of $500,417 was announced at a virtual “Stache Bash.”