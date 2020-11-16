Mystery 'snake' goes viral after Virginia Wildlife asks for help identifying the invasive creature

In his 35 years in the business, Richard Perry had never seen anything like it.

The pictures came to his personal cellphone, as they always do, about two weeks ago. The owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control’s cellphone is the one the 24/7 venomous snake hotline reports come through. The pest control service based in Powhatan gets messages constantly inquiring about whether the slithery serpents people stumble upon are dangerous or not.

And, usually, the company can provide an answer. But not this time.

The creature Perry received a message about was 10 to 12 inches long, the Chesterfield County resident submitting the report said. In pictures, the serpentine thing was long and brown with a head shaped like a sliced mushroom.

To the untrained eye, it looked like a snake, and it appeared to slither like a snake. But Perry, who’s also his company’s creature identification expert, didn’t know what it was. The man reporting sent a video. Perry still couldn’t tell.

“I had no idea what to think of it,” Perry said. “I thought for sure that it had to be some kind of a, you know, freak of nature or something like that.”